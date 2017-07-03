Rox Rally Past Duluth 6-3

The St. Cloud Rox were 6-3 winners against Duluth Sunday and are tied with Waterloo for first place in the first half North Division standings with a 23-11 record.

St. Cloud scored 2 runs in the 3rd inning, 2 in the 5th and 2 in the 6th inning. The Rox got 2 hits and 4 RBIs from Keaton Klinglen, and 2 hits and 2 runs scored from Matt Tarantino. Ryan Streve threw 5 innings with 2 earned runs allowed to get the win.