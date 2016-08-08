Rox Edge Rochester Monday
Rochester -- The Saint Cloud Rox defeated the Rochester Honkers 2-1 Monday night at Mayo Field. The Rox are 5-5 in their last ten games and improve to 44-22 overall on the season.
Rox pitcher Chris Martin picked up the win with 2.0 of one hit ball, and Brian Glowicki picked up his 10th save on the season after just allowing one hit in 1.0 innings pitched.
The Rox are off Tuesday but will return to action against the Rochester Honkers at Mayo Field Wednesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan with the start of the game at 7:05 p.m. and pregame at 6:35 p.m.