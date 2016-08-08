Rochester -- The Saint Cloud Rox defeated the Rochester Honkers 2-1 Monday night at Mayo Field. The Rox are 5-5 in their last ten games and improve to 44-22 overall on the season.

Rox pitcher Chris Martin picked up the win with 2.0 of one hit ball, and Brian Glowicki picked up his 10th save on the season after just allowing one hit in 1.0 innings pitched.