Rocori and Tech to Play in Football Section Finals Friday

Dave Overlund

Tech won at 2nd seeded Rogers 40-14 Saturday in the Section 6-5-A semifinals.  The Tigers will now play top seeded Elk River at Buffalo High School Friday night at 7pm.  Elk River defeated 4th seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice 63-28 Saturday.

Rocori defeated 4th seeded Apollo Saturday 24-14 and will play 3rd seeded Fergus Falls at 7pm Friday night in Alexandria.  Hear the game on AM 1390 with the pregame beginning at 6:45.  Fergus Falls defeated Detroit Lakes 42-21 Saturday night.

Filed Under: High School Football, rocori, tech
Categories: high school sports, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top