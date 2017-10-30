Rocori and Tech to Play in Football Section Finals Friday

Tech won at 2nd seeded Rogers 40-14 Saturday in the Section 6-5-A semifinals. The Tigers will now play top seeded Elk River at Buffalo High School Friday night at 7pm. Elk River defeated 4th seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice 63-28 Saturday.

Rocori defeated 4th seeded Apollo Saturday 24-14 and will play 3rd seeded Fergus Falls at 7pm Friday night in Alexandria. Hear the game on AM 1390 with the pregame beginning at 6:45. Fergus Falls defeated Detroit Lakes 42-21 Saturday night.