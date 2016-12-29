Prep Basketball Results; December 28

Boys Basketball

Cathedral Crusader Christmas Classic

Cathedral 87, Watertown-Mayer 77

(Michael Schaefer led Cathedral with 30 points, Mitch Plombon had 20 and Keeton LeClaire added 18 points on 6 3-pointers. Cathedral is 8-0 and will play Melrose in the Championship tonight at 7pm).

Melrose 80, Litchfield 52

Mandan (ND) 81, Braham 73

Concordia Academy 58, Pierz 54

Sauk Rapids-Rice Invitational

Sauk Rapids-Rice 59, Albany 45

Aitkin Tournament

Foley 64, Deer River 54

Girls Basketball

Tech Invitational

Tech 63, Detroit Lakes 53

(Kelsey Kline had 21 points and Amaya Murray had 15. Tech is 5-7)

Worthington 60, ROCORI 53

Sauk Rapids-Rice 60, Braham 49

Sauk Centre 72, Grand Rapids 57

Pierz Tournament

Cathedral 65 Virginia 36

Aitkin Tournament

Foley 76, Greenway 44