Prep Basketball Results; December 28
Boys Basketball
Cathedral Crusader Christmas Classic
Cathedral 87, Watertown-Mayer 77
(Michael Schaefer led Cathedral with 30 points, Mitch Plombon had 20 and Keeton LeClaire added 18 points on 6 3-pointers. Cathedral is 8-0 and will play Melrose in the Championship tonight at 7pm).
Melrose 80, Litchfield 52
Mandan (ND) 81, Braham 73
Concordia Academy 58, Pierz 54
Sauk Rapids-Rice Invitational
Sauk Rapids-Rice 59, Albany 45
Aitkin Tournament
Foley 64, Deer River 54
Girls Basketball
Tech Invitational
Tech 63, Detroit Lakes 53
(Kelsey Kline had 21 points and Amaya Murray had 15. Tech is 5-7)
Worthington 60, ROCORI 53
Sauk Rapids-Rice 60, Braham 49
Sauk Centre 72, Grand Rapids 57
Pierz Tournament
Cathedral 65 Virginia 36
Aitkin Tournament
Foley 76, Greenway 44