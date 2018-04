The Timberwolves lost 122-101 in Detroit to the Pistons Wednesday night. The Wolves were outscored 40-18 in the 2nd quarter and couldn't catch up in the 2nd half. Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 34 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Andrew Wiggins added 21 points and Jeff Teague chipped in 18 points.

The Wolves are 2-3 and will play at home against Oklahoma City at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:30.