Mankato Tops Rox 5-1

The St. Cloud Rox lost 5-1 to the Mankato Moon Dogs Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. Mankato scored single runs in the 3rd and 5th innings and 3 runs in the 9th. Ricky Digrugilliers silenced the Rox throwing 7 innings with just 1 earned run allowed to get the win. St. Cloud managed only 3 hits for the game. Dennis Karas had 1 hit and 1 run scored for the Rox. Logan Salow took the loss for the Rox.