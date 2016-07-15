Mankato Tops Rox 5-1

The St. Cloud Rox lost 5-1 to the Mankato Moon Dogs Thursday night at Joe Faber Field.  Mankato scored single runs in the 3rd and 5th innings and 3 runs in the 9th.  Ricky Digrugilliers silenced the Rox throwing 7 innings with just 1 earned run allowed to get the win.  St. Cloud managed only 3 hits for the game.  Dennis Karas had 1 hit and 1 run scored for the Rox.  Logan Salow took the loss for the Rox.

The Rox fall to 4-3 in the 2nd half of the season and 28-14 overall.  The Rox are 1 1/2 games back of Eau Claire in the 2nd half standings.  St. Cloud will host Mankato again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 6:35.

