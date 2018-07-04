Larks Edge Rox 3-1

The Rox lost 3-1 at Bismarck Tuesday night to fall to 16-20. No one scored until the 8th inning when Bismarck put up 3 runs.

St. Cloud scored their lone run in the 9th inning. Ryan Weisenberg drew a bases loaded walk to account for the lone Rox run. St. Cloud had 4 hits for the game. Gus Stiger went 1-4 with a run scored for St. Cloud. John Mathews started the game and allowed 6 hits and 3 runs (1 earned) in 7 innings to take the loss.