Johnnies and Blazers Both Top Hamline

The St. John's basketball team improved to 14-4 after a 91-82 win at home over Hamline Wednesday night. The Johnnies were led by Mitchell Kuck with 24 points and Tyler Weiss added 17 points and 9 rebounds. St. John's is 14-4 overall and 9-4 in the MIAC. St. John's will play at Bethel Saturday afternoon.

The St. Ben's basketball team won at Hamline 60-57 in overtime Wednesday night. The Blazers were led in scoring by Nikki Fokken with 16 points and Allison Newton added 14 points for the Blazers. St. Ben's is 13-5 overall and 8-3 in the MIAC. The Blazers will host Bethel at 3pm Saturday afternoon.