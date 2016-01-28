Johnnies and Blazers Both Top Hamline

The St. John's basketball team improved to 14-4 after a 91-82 win at home over Hamline Wednesday night.  The Johnnies were led by Mitchell Kuck with 24 points and Tyler Weiss added 17 points and 9 rebounds.  St. John's is 14-4 overall and 9-4 in the MIAC.  St. John's will play at Bethel Saturday afternoon.

The St. Ben's basketball team won at Hamline 60-57 in overtime Wednesday night.  The Blazers were led in scoring by Nikki Fokken with 16 points and Allison Newton added 14 points for the Blazers.  St. Ben's is 13-5 overall and 8-3 in the MIAC.  The Blazers will host Bethel at 3pm Saturday afternoon.

