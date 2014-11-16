Huskies Score 55 In Shootout Win

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State Huskies won their final game of the 2014 season in a high-scoring affair beating the University of Mary, 55-44.

On a snowy field at Husky Stadium, the two teams combined for 99 points and over 1,000 yards of total offense.

SCSU got their offense going early with quarterback Nate Meyer hitting Joe Mooney on a 43-yard touchdown pass just 66 seconds into the game.

The Huskies' backfield duo scored three touchdowns in the first half - one by redshirt freshman Donte Starlin-Merriam and two by Jaden Huff .

Leading 34-10 at halftime, Huff scored his third touchdown of the game but the University of Mary cut the lead down to 11 at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth, Meyer ran for a touchdown before putting the game out of reach with a touchdown pass to Matt Hentges.

With the win, the Huskies close out the 2014 season with three straight wins to finish at 6-5.