Honkers Edge Rox 4-3

The St. Cloud Rox lost 4-3 last night to the Rochester Honkers. Rochester scored 1 run in the 4th inning, 2 in the 5th and 1 run in the 6th. St. Cloud scored 2 runs in the 7th inning but came up short.

Cameron Eden drove in 2 St. Cloud runs and Matt Tarantino had 2 hits and a run scored for the Rox. Ryan Shreve threw 4 1/3 innings with 5 hits and 2 earned runs allowed to take the loss.

The Rox are 18-10 and remain 1 1/2 games back of Waterloo for first place in the 1st half North Division standings. The Rox play at Eau Claire tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390 at 6:05.