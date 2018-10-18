High School Football; Week 8 Results

Bemidji 31, Tech 30 (overtime)

(Tech decided to go with Troy Feddema at quarterback with starting quarterback Nate Trewick out with a broken leg. Feddema ran for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns and threw for 17 yards. Kedrick Osuorah ran for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Tigers. Tech is 5-3 and will be seeded either 3rd or 4th in the upcoming section 8-5-A playoffs. Pairings will be announced today).

Hutchinson 48, Sauk Rapids-Rice 13

(Hutch led 35-6 at halftime. Hutchinson is 8-0 while Sauk Rapids-Rice drops to 6-2. The Storm will be seeded 2nd in the section playoffs starting next week).

Becker 22, Apollo 7

Brainerd 42, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Willmar 46, Rocori 0

Foley 32, Cathedral 12

New London-Spicer 27, Albany 22