The University of Minnesota has extended the contract of Gopher football coach P.J. Fleck through 2023. The extension will become official pending approval from the Board of Regents at its December meeting. Terms of the contract extension are not immediately available.

The Gophers are 5-6 overall this season and will close the regular season at home against Wisconsin Saturday at 2:30 pm, pregame on WJON at 1:30.