The Gopher men's basketball team defeated Louisiana-Monroe 67-56 Sunday at Williams Arena. Minnesota trailed by 1 with 7 minutes left but rallied to improve to 2-0 on the season. Joey King led the Gophers with 20 points, Nate Mason added 12 points and freshman Kevin Dorsey chipped in 11 points.

Minnesota will play in the Puerto Rico Tip-off tournament Thursday against Temple at 10:30am. The Gophers will play games in Puerto Rico Thursday, Friday and Sunday.