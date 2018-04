Fantasy Football Challenge; Week 8

It's time for Week 8 of the NFL season and week 8 of our Fantasy Football Challenge. This week's listener challenger is Jack Brosh. If he posts more points than both Red Wings Shoes and Old Capital Tavern they he wins $50 certificates from both businesses.

Lineups

Jack Brosh Red Wing Shoes Old Capital Tavern

QB, Matt Ryan QB, Andrew Luck QB, Matt Ryan

RB, David Johnson RB, Ezekel Elliott RB, David Johnson

RB, DeMarco Murray RB, DeMarco Murray RB, DeMarco Murray

WR, Julio Jones WR, Julio Jones WR, Julio Jones

WR, Mike Evans WR, Mike Evans WR, AJ Green

TE, Greg Olsen TE, Rob Gronkowski TE, Rob Gronkowski

Flex, LeSean McCoy Flex, David Johnson Flex, Devonta Freeman

K, Blair Walsh K, Adam Vinatieri K, Cairo Santos

D, Kansas City D, Vikings D, Patriots