Fantasy Football Challenge; Week 2 Lineups

AM 1390's Fantasy Football Challenge continues this week. The listener challenger this week is Anita Binnie. She will go head to head against Jamie at Red Wing Shoes and Courtney at Old Capital Tavern. If you'd like to participate next week email jay@1390thefan.com.

Anita Binnie Red Wing Shoes Old Capital Tavern

QB Aaron Rodgers QB Cam Newton QB Drew Brees

RB Todd Gurley RB Lamar Miller RB Adrian Peterson

RB Adrian Peterson RB CJ Anderson RB David Johnson

WR Antonio Brown WR Antonio Brown WR AJ Green

WR Odell Beckham Jr WR Odell Beckham Jr WR Antonio Brown

TE Rob Gronkowski TE Jordan Reed TE Greg Olson

Flex David Johnson Flex David Johnson Flex CJ Anderson

K Steve Hauschka K Steve Gostkowski K Steve Gostkowski

D Vikings D Carolina D Carolina