Fantasy Football Challenge; Week 2 Lineups

AM 1390's Fantasy Football Challenge continues this week.  The listener challenger this week is Anita Binnie.  She will go head to head against Jamie at Red Wing Shoes and Courtney at Old Capital Tavern.  If you'd like to participate next week email jay@1390thefan.com.

Anita Binnie                            Red Wing Shoes                  Old Capital Tavern
QB Aaron Rodgers                QB Cam Newton                  QB Drew Brees
RB Todd Gurley                     RB Lamar Miller                    RB Adrian Peterson
RB Adrian Peterson               RB CJ Anderson                  RB David Johnson
WR Antonio Brown                WR Antonio Brown               WR AJ Green
WR Odell Beckham Jr           WR Odell Beckham Jr         WR Antonio Brown
TE Rob Gronkowski              TE Jordan Reed                   TE Greg Olson
Flex David Johnson               Flex David Johnson              Flex CJ Anderson
K Steve Hauschka                 K Steve Gostkowski             K Steve Gostkowski
D Vikings                                D Carolina                             D Carolina

