Dozier Hits Another Leadoff HR, Twins Beat Astros 4-2

HOUSTON -- The Twins took the second game of their series against the Astros Saturday night. Eddie Rosario broke a 2-2 tie in the 6th inning to give the Twins the win.

Ervin Santana (11-6) pitched 6 innings giving up 2 earned runs, 5 hits and striking out 3. Joe Musgrove pitched 5 innings for Houston giving up 8 hits, 4 earned runs and struck out 5.

Brian Dozier went 2 for 4 with 1 RBI. Rosario went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and pushed his batting average to .289 on the season. Jose Altuve hit his 14th homerun of the season for Houston in the 3rd inning.

The Twins and Astros take to the field again Sunday, Kyle Gibson (5-7) 6.31 ERA will take the mound for Minnesota. Mike Fiers starts for Houston.

Pregame will be at 12:30 on AM 1240 WJON, game starts at 1:10.