Decker Visiting Patriots; Washington Gets D-1 Offer

Rocori graduate and former Gopher receiver Eric Decker worked out for the New England Patriots today. The 31-year old free agent had 54 receptions for 563 yards and a touchdown while playing with the Tennessee Titans last season. The Patriots have injuries to receivers Jordan Mathews, Malcolm Mitchell and Kenny Britt and Julian Edelman will sit the first 4 games as he serves a suspension.

Apollo high school to be senior Lariah Washington on twitter announced she received a division I scholarship offer from Duquesne University out of Pittsburgh. The 5'8 guard is ranked as the 164th best girls basketball player in the state according to 247 ratings.