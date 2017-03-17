Cathedral Moves On To State Tournament Friday

Saint Cloud -- On Friday night, the Cathedral Crusaders defeated the Melrose Dutchman 74-69 in Saint Cloud to advance to the State tournament. Leading the way for the Crusaders was Michael Schaefer with 26 points, who was also the player of the game.

Coming out of halftime the score was 35-31 in favor of Cathedral. Already a close game and both teams were playing great basketball, it looked like with a few big buckets from both teams it could be anyone's game. It was the Crusaders though that hit the big buckets down the stretch to secure the win over Melrose 74-69. Leading the way for Melrose it was Dillon Haider with 33 points.