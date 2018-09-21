Cathedral Hosts Little Falls on AM 1390 Tonight

AM 1390-Granite City Sports is airing Cathedral vs. Little Falls from Husky Stadium at St. Cloud State tonight in high school football at 7pm, pregame at 6:40 with Dave Overlund and Alex Svejkovsky. Both teams are winless at 0-3. Cathedral is coming off a 52-17 loss at Milaca.

Nate Trewick (Photo - Jacky Ford)

Elsewhere tonight Tech (3-0) plays at Sartell-St. Stephen (0-3), Apollo (2-1) is at Princeton (0-3), Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-0) is at Brainerd (1-2), Rocori (0-3) is at Alexandria (1-2) and Foley (0-3) hosts New London-Spicer (2-1).