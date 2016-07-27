Blue Sox 12AA Settles for 2nd Place

The St. Cloud Blue Sox 12AA team lost 13-3 to Rockford Tuesday night in Brooklyn Park in the Tier II Gopher State Tournament championship game. The 12AA Blue Sox are coached by Dave Sutherland, Andy Bulson and Jeremy Mendel. The roster includes; Chance Berger, Vince Bertram, Henry Bulson, Brody Caldwell, John Kinzer, Jaiden Mendel, Peyton Randall, Josh Russell, Nathan Schaefer, Patrick Sutherland, Alex Wenshau, and Devin Yeager.