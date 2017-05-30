Astros Rally Past Twins 16-8

The Twins coughed up an 8-2 lead and lost 16-8 Monday to the Houston Astros. Houston scored 11 runs in the 8th inning and 3 in the 9th inning to come from behind to win. Ervin Santana allowed 1 earned run in 7 innings but the bullpen struggled. Ryan Pressly allowed 5 earned runs, and both Craig Breslow and Matt Belisle allowed 3 earned runs.

Miguel Sano hit a 2-run homerun, Robbie Grossman had 2 hits, 2 runs scored, a homerun and 2 RBIs for Minnesota.

The Twins are 26-21 and hold a 1-game lead on Cleveland for first place in the American League Central. Minnesota will host Houston again tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Right hander Jose Berrios (3-0) will start on the mound for the Twins and Mike Fiers (1-2) toes the rubber for Houston.