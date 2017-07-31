A’s Walk Off Twins 6-5 in 12 Innings

The Twins lost 6-5 in 12 innings Sunday to the Oakland Athletics on a Yonder Alonso walk off solo homerun against Twins' reliever Tyler Duffey.

Minnesota took a 5-0 lead in the 4th inning only to see the A's chip away at the lead until they tied the game at 5 in the 8th inning. Taylor Rogers and Ryan Pressly coughed up the lead.

Brian Dozier and Eduardo Escobar each hit homeruns and Joe Mauer had 2 hits, a run scored and 1 RBI. Bartolo Colon threw 6 1/3 innings with 3 earned runs allowed.