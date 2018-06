The Twins lost 4-2 to the Angels Friday night in the 1st game of the 3-game series. Ian Kinsler turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead in the 7th inning with a 2-run home run and Justin Upton hit a solo shot.

Miguel Sano hit an RBI double and Robbie Grossman added a solo home run for the Twins.