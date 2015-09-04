2 TCU Wins Tight Game Against the Gophers

The Gophers lost 23-17 to #2 TCU Thursday night. Minnesota trailed 10-0 after 1 quarter and 10-3 at halftime. Mitch Leidner threw for 197 yards and 1 touchdown with no interception, Rodney Smith ran for 88 yards and a touchdown and K.J. Maye had 4 catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.