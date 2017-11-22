14th Ranked Gophers Pound Alabama A&M to Stay Unbeaten

Getty Images

The 14th ranked Gopher men's basketball team is 5-0 after a 100-57 win over Alabama A&M last night at Williams Arena.  The Gophers had 5 players scored in double figures led by Jordan Murphy with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Devonte Fitzgerald with 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Minnesota shot 61 percent from the field for the game.  The Gophers will in a 2-day tournament in Brooklyn at the Barclays' Center Friday and Saturday.  Minnesota will play UMass Friday and Alabama Saturday.

Filed Under: Alabama A&M, Gopher men's basketball
Categories: college sports, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top