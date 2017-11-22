14th Ranked Gophers Pound Alabama A&M to Stay Unbeaten
The 14th ranked Gopher men's basketball team is 5-0 after a 100-57 win over Alabama A&M last night at Williams Arena. The Gophers had 5 players scored in double figures led by Jordan Murphy with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Devonte Fitzgerald with 13 points and 8 rebounds.
Minnesota shot 61 percent from the field for the game. The Gophers will in a 2-day tournament in Brooklyn at the Barclays' Center Friday and Saturday. Minnesota will play UMass Friday and Alabama Saturday.