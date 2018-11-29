Wolves Stonewall Spurs Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-89 Wednesday night at Target Center. The suddenly surging Wolves are now 11-11 on the season with the win.

Robert Covington set the tone defensively for the Timberwolves, while also scoring 21 points and securing nine rebounds in the win. Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves outscored San Antonio 29-9 in the second quarter and forced 18 turnovers in the game.

Minnesota will host the Boston Celtics Saturday night at Target Center. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.