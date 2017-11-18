Wolves Overcome Early Struggles, Beat Mavericks

DALLAS - The Minnesota Timberwolves were down by 14 early in the second half before they found their rhythm and beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-87.

All five Wolves starters were in double figures for scoring led by Jimmy Butlers 21 points.

Three different Minnesota players finished with double-doubles. Jeff Teague had 15 points and 10 assists, Taj Gibson had 10 points and 11 rebounds while Karl Anthony-Towns finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.