Wolves Overcome Early Struggles, Beat Mavericks
DALLAS - The Minnesota Timberwolves were down by 14 early in the second half before they found their rhythm and beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-87.
All five Wolves starters were in double figures for scoring led by Jimmy Butlers 21 points.
Three different Minnesota players finished with double-doubles. Jeff Teague had 15 points and 10 assists, Taj Gibson had 10 points and 11 rebounds while Karl Anthony-Towns finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Minnesota scored a season-high 13 3-pointers.