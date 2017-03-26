Wolves Losing Streak Reaches Six

PORTLAND - The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their sixth straight game at Portland Saturday night.

The Trailblazers won 112-100, in a game the Wolves looked slow and uninspired.

Minnesota trailed by double-digits most of the way, and never seemed to threaten the Blazers lead.

The Wolves were led by 20 points from Andrew Wiggins , and 16 points a piece from Karl-Anthony Towns and Ricky Rubio .

The lone bright spot for the T'Wolves may have been 17 points off the bench from rookie Kris Dunn.