Wolves Hold On To Beat Houston Wednesday

The Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 121-111 Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 27-30 on the season, four games behind the Los Angeles Clippers in the battle for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

James Harden scored 42 points to lead Houston, but the Wolves matched the Rockets guard shot-for-shot down the stretch, including key buckets from Josh Okogie and Jeff Teague.

Teague led Minnesota with 27 points while adding ten assists, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points with nine rebounds, and Okogie added 16 points for the Wolves.

The Timberwolves will play again on February 22nd in New York against the Knicks following the All Star break.