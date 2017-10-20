Wolves Face Rubio, Jazz In Home Opener

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a disappointing start to the season the wolves are looking to turn things around Friday night at Target Center.

The wolves home opener will not only see some new details to the court, seats, and locker rooms but also a familiar face in Ricky Rubio's return.

Rubio was traded to the Jazz this summer for a 1st round pick. Rubio spent his first six seasons with the wolves.

The wolves looked shaky in their 107-99 season opener loss in San Antonio and need to come out with some attitude to get the win in front of their home fans.

The Jazz opened their season with a 106-96 win over the Nuggets at home.

Tip-off between the Jazz and the Wolves is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. You can catch the game on AM 1240 WJON with the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m.

Projected Starters

Jazz: PG – Rubio, SG – Mitchell, SF – Ingles, PF – Favors, C - Gobert

Timberwolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns