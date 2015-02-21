Wolves Edge Suns 111-109

MINNEAPOLIS -- In their first game after the all star break. the Minnesota Timberwolves withstood a Phoenix Suns second-half comeback in a 111-109 victory on Friday night.

The Wolves, who completed three separate trades over the break, were led by rookie Andrew Wiggins and veteran Kevin Martin.

Martin was on fire, hitting on 10 of his 16 shots en route to a team-high 28 points while Wiggins continued his stellar debut season by finishing with 20 points.

Minnesota's center duo each notched double-doubles, with Nikola Pekovic scoring 16 points with 11 rebound and Gorgui Dieng adding 15 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Point guard Ricky Rubio also finished with a double-double -- scoring 10 points while dishing out 14 assists.

Minnesota held a 10 point lead at halftime before the Suns cut the lead down to three at the end of the third quarter -- but clutch shots down the stretch award the Wolves the victory.

With the win, the Timberwolves improve to 12-42 on the season and have won four of their past six games.