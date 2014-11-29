Wolves Claw Back To Edge Lakers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers 120-119 last night in a tightly-contested game.

The Timberwolves rarely led in the game and were behind by 10 at one point, but veteran point guard Mo Williams helped to keep them in the game with 25 points and 11 assists.

Thaddeus Young added 22 and rookie Zach LaVine scored a game-high 28 points off the bench including a clutch three-pointer that tied the game in the fourth.

With the game tied at 119-119 with just seconds remaining, Young's midrange jumpshot was off the mark but he was fouled.

Young only made one of the two free throws and the Lakers took possession with under three seconds left.

Kobe Bryant looked to win the game with a shot from the top of the key, but his three-point attempt clanked off the front of the rim as time expired - giving Minnesota the one-point victory.

With the win, the Wolves improve to 4-10 on the season and will travel to Portland to take on the Trailblazers tomorrow night.