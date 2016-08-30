ST. CLOUD -- Growing up 25 miles west of St. Cloud, Cold Spring native Nate Meyer has always had a passion for football. Now entering his senior season at St. Cloud State University, he looks to bring that same passion to Husky Stadium.

Like most boys, Meyer's love for the game began at an early age.

"We start in 3rd grade in Cold Spring playing flag football. I've been playing quarterback since 9th grade," says Meyer.

His father, Jim Meyer , says he always tried to get Nate and his siblings involved in some type of activity growing up.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

"I didn't care what sport he got into, just something he would love to do. I was excited when loving sports and getting into activities with his friends," says Meyer.

For Nate, football was his calling card. In his high school days as the Rocori Spartans quarterback, his head coach Mike Rowe says Meyer was born to be a leader.

"He was a really good student, good kid in the community, and his athletic ability is great but he's overall a really great person," says Rowe.

Rowe came to the team during Meyer's sophomore year and really helped develop his game. In fact, the school won their first and only state title during his senior season.

"He brought a college offense to Rocori, obviously a big learning curve when you jump to the next level but he helped set me up for that transition," says Meyer.

(Rocori Spartans Facebook)

"We did a lot of film study, fundamentals things and as he got stronger he got better," says Rowe.

Today, Meyers football journey continues on a bigger stage. After posting eight straight winning seasons, Meyer and the rest of the St. Cloud State University Huskies are gearing up for the 2016-2017 season.

"We got a lot of young guys in camp this year. I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do and everyone's having a good time," says Meyer.

Meyer along with 40 of his teammates have been putting in the extra time this offseason. SCSU defensive coach Mark Sipple says players are coming into the season with a different attitude.

"I would describe it as hungry. We're very excited about the leadership and we've had a great offseason. It's going to mean a lot to them this fall," says Sipple.

SCSU Head Coach Scott Underwood says the team brings back a strong lineup offensively with Meyer leading the charge.

"Nate's done a great job. He's very smart and he's an extension of our coaching staff," says Underwood.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Entering his third season under center, the senior quarterback knows all eyes will be watching him. But he doesn't see it as a distraction, but instead he embraces it.

"It comes with the job as a quarterback and that's what you prepare for," says Meyer.

Which is easy to do knowing when he takes the field, his cheering section will be showing their support.

"We haven't missed a game yet, make every game home and away," says Jim Meyer.

"My whole family will be cheering him on. We like to support him any way we can," says Rowe.

"It's always fun to play in front of your family and friends," says Nate Meyer.

His family and friends have witnessed many ups and downs during Meyers career. Jim Meyer says no matter what the season may bring, he couldn't be more proud with what his son has achieved.

"It's just been so much fun. I take a lot of pride in all of his accomplishments he's had individually and as a team," says Jim Meyer.

Last season Meyer was an All-NSIC North honorable mention throwing for almost 3,000 yard and 22 touchdowns.

The St. Cloud State University Huskies open their season Thursday (September 1st) against Souix Falls at Husky Stadium.

You can catch every game right here on AM 1240 WJON.