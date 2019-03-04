Wiz Send Wolves To Third Straight Loss

The Washington Wizards beat the Timberwolves 135-121 Sunday night in D.C. The loss is the Wolves' third straight, dropping them to 29-34 and 5.5 games behind San Antonio for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Wolves kept it close until the third quarter, where they were outscored 35-23 before allowing 38 points in the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony towns led Minnesota with 28 points, ten rebounds and seven assists, while Derrick Rose came off the bench to tally 18 points. Bobby Portis led Washington with 26.

The Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.