The Minnesota Wild will honor recently retired Twins first baseman Joe Mauer with special warmup jerseys before their game against Philadelphia on February 12th.

The navy blue jerseys will be worn during warmups, then autographed and auctioned off to benefit Crescent Cove in Brooklyn Park and the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

Mauer, a St. Paul native, will also drop the ceremonial first puck and make the "Let's Play Hockey" announcement before the game.