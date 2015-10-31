Wild Out-Shoot Blackhawks in Win

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild beat the nemesis Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 in a Friday night scoring frenzy at the Xcel Energy Center.

The first period saw five goals scored between the two teams, with Jason Zucker scoring just 18 seconds into the game and goals by Ryan Carter and Charlie Coyle giving the Wild a 3-2 lead at the first intermission.

Jared Spurgeon scored to give Minnesota a 4-2 advantage early in the second, but the Blackhawks stormed back to tie the game before period's end.

Just 32 seconds into the final period, a goal by Nino Niederreiter gave the Wild its final lead -- a 5-4 advantage that goalie Devan Dubnyk was able to maintain en route to the victory.

With the win, the Wild improve to 7-2-1 on the season. Minnesota will travel to take on the St. Louis Blues tonight at 7:00 p.m.