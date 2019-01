The NHL announced its 2018-2019 All Star teams Wednesday, and a single Minnesota Wild player will be making the trip to San Jose.

Goaltender Devan Dubnyk will make his third appearance for the Central Division team despite currently carrying a losing record at 13-14-3 on the season. Dubnyk has saved 91% of the shots he has faced this year while allowing 2.62 goals per game.

The Wild currently sits at 18-17-3 overall.