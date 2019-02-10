Wild Fall to Islanders

The Minnesota Wild dropped a low-scoring contest to the Islanders on the road on Sunday.

The Wild got off to a slow start and never really found their feet. In the first period, New York put the first points on the board. Minnesota answered in the second to tie things up at 1-1.

Not even two minutes later, the Islanders netted their second to retake the lead. Neither team got anything going in the third, so the Wild fell 2-1.

Mikael Granlund scored Minnesota’s only goal. Devan Dubnyk made 32 saves and allowed two goals.

The Wild fall to 27-24-5. They will be back on the ice on Tuesday to host the Philadelphia Flyers. Pre-game starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.