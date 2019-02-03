Wild Fall to Chicago in OT

The Minnesota Wild dropped their second straight game and second of the weekend with an overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Wild put the first points on the board in the opening period. At the start of the second, they still led 1-0. The Blackhawks responded with two goals in the second period to take the lead 2-1. The Wild got back in it at the start of the third period, scoring to tie at 2-2.

The Blackhawks responded quickly and took back the lead 3-2. With only three minutes remaining in regulation, the Wild hit another goal and tied things up 3-3. In the extra period, however, Chicago prevailed. They scored their fourth goal and sent the Wild home with the loss, 4-3.

Victor Rask scored his first goal since donning the Wild uniform four games ago. Mikko Koivu and Jason Zucker scored the other two goals for Minnesota. Alex Stalock made 27 saves and allowed four goals.

The Wild fall to 26-22-4 and will hit the ice again on Tuesday when they take on the Buffalo Sabres. Pre-game starts at 5:45 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.