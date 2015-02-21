Dubnyk Sizzles While Wild Blank The Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Red-hot goalie Devan Dubnyk saved 15 shots as the red-hot Minnesota Wild shut out the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Friday night.

The Wild outshot the Oilers 33-15 for the game as Minnesota continues their streak of strong play.

Justin Fontaine scored goals in the first and third period, and Nino Niederreiter and Jordan Schroeder added goals to lead the Wild.

Minnesota (30-21-7) has won 10 of its past 12 games and currently sits in the fifth seed in the Western Conference, just three points behind Winnipeg.