Wild Dominate the Ice Against Lightning 7-2

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild had everything to their way last night (Saturday) with a dominating 7-2 performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Wild have been able to put the puck in the net lately, scoring 19 goals in six games.

Zach Parise and Jared Spurgeon scored a goal in the second period for Minnesota, while Jason Zucker put in his team lead fourth goal, in the third.

The Wild had 22 shots on goal in the contest.

Goaltender Darch Kuemper stopped 17 shots for his four victory in five decisions this season.

The Wild are 4-2-0 on the season. They will hit the road to face the New York Rangers tomorrow (Monday) at 6:00 p.m.