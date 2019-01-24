Wild Continue Winning Ways Wednesday

The Minnesota Wild picked up its third straight win Wednesday night with a 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Colorado. The Wild is now 25-21-3 on the season heading into the All-Star break.

Eric Staal and Jared Spurgeon scored in the first period for Minnesota and the two teams went to intermission tied at two. Staal struck again in the second period for the eventual game-winner, followed by a Charlie Coyle goal to make the score 4-2.

Ryan Suter iced the game with a third period goal.

The Wild are back at it on February 1st with a game in Dallas against the Stars. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.