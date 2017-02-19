Wild Continue Western Conference Dominance

ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Wild beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 Saturday night.

The Wild were led by the Jason Zucker - Mikko Koivu - Mikael Granlund line. Each player had at least one goal and one assist. Zucker scored two goals while Granlund and Koivu each had one.

The Wild took a 3-0 lead early in the 3rd period when Koivu scored his 600th career point.

The Predators found their legs shortly after that goal and scored two goals in just over 2 minutes to make the contest 3-2.

While momentum swung to the Predators they continue to rack up the shots finishing the game with 39 shots.

The Preds were looking for the tying goal when Zucker blocked a shot that he took for a break-away and slipped a puck behind Nashville Goaltender Pekka Rinne .

Erik Staal scored an empty net goal to give the Wild the 5-2 victory.

The Wild are now nine points in front of Chicago for the lead in the Central Division and eight points in front of the San Jose Sharks for the lead in the Western Conference.