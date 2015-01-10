Wild Continue To Sputter In Loss To Predators

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild lost their fourth-straight game today, a 3-1 letdown against the Nashville Predators.

The game was tied 1-1 early in the third period before the Predators' Calle Jamkrok gave Nashville the lead with his fifth goal of the season.

Midway through the final period, Colin Wilson scored for the Predators and effectively slammed the door on any hope of a comeback by the Wild.

After allowing a first period goal to Charlie Coyle, Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne shut down the Wild for the rest of the game - saving 36 of 37 shots on goal.

Niklas Backstrom got the start between the pipes for Minnesota and recorded 24 saves but it wasn't good enough to get the win.