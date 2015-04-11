Wiggins’ Big Night Not Enough For Wolves In L.A.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- A double-double effort by the Minnesota Timberwolves' star rookie Andrew Wiggins was not enough in Friday's 106-98 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Wiggins, the league-wide favorite for Rookie of the Year, scored 29 points for the second game in a row and pulled down 10 rebounds in the game.

Minnesota's other rookies had solid games -- Zach LaVine finished with 18 points and Adreian Payne added 14.

But the Lakers show nearly 50 percent from the field and all five starters finished in double figures.

The loss leaves the Wolves at 16-63 on the season, good (bad) enough for the 2nd-worst record in the NBA behind the New York Knicks.