What Would Your Derby Name Be? Find Out Here [AUDIO]

The St. Cloud Area Roller Dolls will be hosting a home bout between the Prowlers and Gargoyle Brigade Saturday January 6th at 6pm at Rivers Edge Convention Center. Doors open at 5:30. Pre-Sale tickets are $10 and are available at the Skatin Place, Youth Shelter Supply and at Granite City Comics and Games. Tickets will also be available at door for $13. Tickets 10 and under get in free.