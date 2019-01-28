Weekly Wrestling Recap- January 28th

WEEKLY WRESTLING ROUNDUP

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all eleven teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site: https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Becker Bulldogs 32-23. This win should give the Falcons the No. 1 Seed in the Section 6AA Dual meet Tournament. The Falcons defeated three Class A foes at the Long Prairie/Grey Eagle/Browerville Wolves Duals. They defeated the No. 5A Blelgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars 45-22, the No. 10A Minneota Vikings 33-23 and the Class A Lean and Mean West Central/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville Knights 50-15. Mark Dierkes, Connor Thorsten, Max Lefebvre and Elijah Novak all went 3-0. Levi Jacobson, Logan Thorsten, Hunter Gorecki and Carter Svihla all went 2-1 and Alex Vait went 2-0 at the Wolves Duals. The Foley Falcons Freshman earned fourth place at the Freshman Sections with 104.5 point and four place winners, to place fourth in a field of seventeen teams. Caden Ruhoff @ 120 (18-11), Joey Thorsten @ 126 (18-6), Zach Jennissen @ 138 (22-7) and Wyatt Harris @ 160 (19-6) all earned third place.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs were defeated by their Section 6AA rivals the Foley Falcons 32-23. The Bulldogs earned 168.5 points with eleven place winners to earn fourth place at the South St. Paul “Pete Veldmann” Invitational. Jake Nelson @ 126 (28-2), Logan Jurek @ 145 (24-5), Caden Dewall @ 160 (23-1) and Braden Weber @ 220 (26-3) all earned championships. Lukas Paulson @ 132 (26-5) and Reid Kraus @ 170 (4-4) both earned third place, Kylen Rish @ 152 (26-7) and Alex Berglund @ 145 (9-9) both earned fourth place. Nick Goth @ 195 (17-13) and John Stangler @ 152 both earned fifth place and Lincoln Carlson @ 182 earned sixth place. The Bulldogs were minus at least three starters in this event, or they may have earned a second place in this sixteen team event. The Bulldogs earned 118 points with five place winners at the Freshman Section tournament, to earn second in this field of seventeen teams. Adam Jurek @132 (19-5) earned the championship, Kaden Rish @ 100 (23-12) and Dylan Weer @ 160 (20-7) both earned second place, Joseph Goth @ 152 (20-11) earned third place and Bryce Kuschel @ 170 (17-7) earned fourth place.

SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres defeated the AA Lean and Mean and Secton 8AA Pierz Pioneers 40-30. The Sabres had a very good team performance with 217.5 points and thirteen place winners to earn the championship at the Alexandria “Big Ole” Invitational. Jackson Penk @ 132 (28-1), Nick Pelach @ 138 (27-1), Sam Fernholz @ 145 (24-8), Jack Engle @ 182 (13-5) and Cole Fibranz @ 220 (28-1) all earned championships. Dylan Enriquez @ 106 (26-3), Andy Heckman @ 113 (16-7), Ashton Lipinski @ 126 (12-11) and Matthew Lindstrom @ 195 all earned second place. Tim Stephens @ 120 (14-14), Avery Kouba @ 145 and Alex Moritz @ 160 all earned fourth place and Theron Dohm @ 170 took sixth place. The Sabres Freshman earned 56 points with three place winners at the Freshman Section tournament. Spencer Johnson @ 106 (15-1) earned the championship and Ayden Frauenholtz @ 100 (19-8) and Dylan Weller @ 152 both earned fourth place.

Special Note: Sam Fernholz @ 145 Won His 75 th Career Match.

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM

The Storm defeated a pair of Section 8AAA and Central Lakes Conference rivals at the Alexandria Cardinal Triangular. They defeated the Alexandria Cardinals 51-20 and the Rocori Spartans 37-28. Jared Spohn, Andrew Wollak, Ben Gilbertson, Jacob Ackerman, Marcus Santillana and Hunter Farnick all went 2-0 at the Cardinal triangular.

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals defeated two Class A foes at their Royals quadrangular. They defeated their Section 7A rivals the Holdingford Huskers 57-25 and the Section 4A Kimball Area Cubs 33-32. They did drop a dual to Section 8AAA foe Little Falls Flyers 45-30. Jacob Leibold and Matthew Kasella both went 3-0, Wyatt Lahr, Damion Thiesen, Jackson Held, Aidan Olson and Mason Novitzki all went 2-1 at the Royals quad.

TECH TIGERS COOP

The Tigers earned 91.5 points with seven place winners to earned tenth place at the sixteen team event at the Orono “Spartans” Invitational. Taylor Hugg @ 170 (30-5) earned the championship and Carlos Agee @ 285 (20-11) and Jack Latterell @ 152 (14-18) both earned fourth place. Logan Hanson @ 182 (22-9) and Mason Thompson @ 132 (10-14) both earned fifth place and Tyler Zachman @ 145 (20-14) and Brett Kayfes @ 126 both earned sixth place. The Tigers earned 73 points with five place winners to earned ninth place a the Freshman Section tournament, a field of seventeen teams. Tucker Hugg @ 285 (15-14) earned second place and Nick Hamak @ 113 (13-17) earned third place. Jaxon Kenning @ 106 (24-10), Jayden Dumbrovsh @ 94 (21-4) and Andy Johnson @ 138 (17-8) all earned fourth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies defeated two foes at the Sauk Centre/Melrose triangular, they beat the AAA Alexandria Cardinals 33-22 and SCM 66-9. William Mergen, Gabe Zierden, Dustin Schmidt, Riley Rakotz, Thomas Blattner and Hunter Tate all went 2-0 at the SCM triangular. The Huskies defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning 39-37 and they were defeated by the No. 11AA ranked Delano Tigers 45-31 and by the AAA Wayzata Trojans 63-18 at the Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning quadrangular. Thomas Blattner and Gabe Zierden both went 3-0 and William Mergen and Wyatt Mergen both went 2-1 at the Lightning quad.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs defeated two foes at the Royalton/Upsala Royals Quadrangular, they defeated Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Holdingford Huskers 60-18 and the Section 8AAA Little Falls Flyers 41-31. They were defeated by the Class A Lean and Mean Royalton/Upsala Royals 33-32. Zach Holtz, Carter Holtz, Brett Schiefelbein, Lucas Jurek and Alex Nelson all went 3-0. Ace Meyer, Nick Bowen Evan Nienaber and Cody Leither all went 2-1 at the Royals Quadrangular. The Cubs Freshman earned 115.5 points with six place winners to earn third place in a field of seventeen teams at the Freshman Section tournament.

Ashton Hanan @ 160 (21-7) and Carter Holtz @ 189 (26-5) both earned championships and Lucas Jurek @ 113 (15-12) earned second place, Cody Leither @ 132 (13-10) earned third place and Brett Schiefelbein @ 120 (19-14) and Ace Meyer @ 285 (17-13) both earned fourth place.

EDEN VALLEY/WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles defeated two foes at the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguar quadrangular. They defeated the Section 5A Osakis Silverstreaks 49-25 and the Section 5A Ortonville Trojans 61-3. They were defeated by the No. 5A Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars 61-15. Austin Schlangen went 3-0, Zach Nistler went 2-0, Teagyn Ludwig, Taylor Ludwig, Trevyn Ludwig, Ethan Kay, Gavin Mathies, Nick Steele, Carter Mathies and Gavin Caron all went 2-1 at the Jaguar quad. The Eagles earned 71 points with five place winners to earn seventh place at the Alexandria “Big Ole” Invitational. Taylor Ludwig @ 126 (21-14) earned the championship and Zach Nistler @ 145 (24-9) earned second place. Ethan Kay @ 220 (23-14) earned third place, Peyton Thul @ 182 earned fourth place and Trevyn Ludwig @ 138 (22-15) earned fifth place. The Eagles freshman earned 66.5 points with three place winners to earned eleventh place at the Freshman Section Tournament, a field of seventeen teams. Teagyn Ludwig @ 100 (12-13) earned the championship, Austin Schlangen @ 285 (12-12) earned third place and Gavin Crown @ 113 (8-4) earned fourth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers were defeated in three duals at the Royalton/Upsala Royals Quadrangular. They were defeated by their Section 7A rivals the Royalton/Upsala Royals 51-25, their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Kimball Area Cubs 60-18 and the Section 8AAA Little Falls Flyers 42-35. Drew Lange and Alex Lange both went 3-0 and Blake Sigler and James Welle both 2-1 at the Royals quad. The Huskers Sam Harren @ 189 (16-6) earned second place at the Freshman Section tournament.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans were defeated by two of the Section 8AAA and Central Lakes Conference rivals; the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 37-28 and the Alexandria Cardinals 43-30. Gavin Winter, Brock Humbert, Ben Primus and Nate Evens all went 2-0 at the Alexandria Cardinal Triangular. The Spartans earned 93 points with seven place winners to earn ninth place at the Orono Spartans Invitational, a field of sixteen teams. Austin Moscho @ 126 (25-6) and Gavin Winter @ 106 (18-5) both earned second place and Brock Humbert @ 170 (5-5) earned fourth place. Ben Primus @ 182 (18-9), Carter Thelen @ 120 (17-10) Luke Hemmesch @ 132 (11-18) and Grady Minnerath @ 160 (7-6) all earned sixth place.

Foley 32 Becker 23

106 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Maj.Dec. Kaden Rish (BEC) 10-1

113 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Evan Milejczak (FOL) 5:00

120 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Dec. Mason Doucette (BEC) 7-4

126 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Jake Nelson (BEC) 3-1 OT

132 Alex Vait (FOL) Fall Adam Jurek (BEC) 3:39

138 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Maj. Dec. Michael Moulzolf (FOL) 13-5

145 Logan Jurek (BEC) Fall Michael Rothfork (FOL) 3:12

152 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Maj. Dec. Alexander Berglund (BEC) 13-2

160 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Kylen Rish (BEC) 15-9

170 Caden Dewall (BEC) Maj. Dec. Andy Knutson (FOL) 13-1

182 Reid Kraus (BEC) Dec. Max Henne (FOL) 6-3

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Dec. Lincoln Carlson (BEC) 5-1

220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Dec. Nicholas Goth (BEC) 6-2

285 Elijah Novak (BEC) Dec. Brayden Weber (BEC) 2-1

LONG PRAIRIE/GREY EAGLE/BROWERVILLE WOLVES DUALS

Foley 33 Minnesota 23

106 Zach Fier (MIN) Dec. Levi Jacobson (FOL) 6-5

113 Eric Carrasco (MIN) Maj. Dec. Evan Milejczak (FOL) 13-5

120 Kade Lozinski (MIN) Dec. Ethan Oswald (FOL) 8-3

126 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Fall Alex Depestel (MIN) 2:00

132 Alex Vait (FOL) Dec. Jonah Gruenes (MIN) 3-2

138 Teddy Pesch (MIN) Dec. Michael Rothfork (FOL) 5-0

145 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Dec. Blake Reiss (MIN) 7-2

152 Cole VanOverbeke (MIN) Maj. Dec. Sutherlin Schmit (FOL) 10-0

160 Conner Thorsten (FOL) Fall Justin Johnson (MIN) 3:01

170 Shawn Buysse (MIN) Fall Max Henne (FOL) 3:54

182 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Dec. Josh Laleman (MIN) 7-0

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Dec. Layne Lozinski (MIN) 6-4

220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Dec. Jackson Esping (MIN) 13-6

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Trey Gronke (MIN) 1:33

Foley 50 West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 15

106 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Shad Swanson (WCA/Ashby/BE) 3:56

113 Evan Milejczak (FOL) Fall Ashton Danner (WCA/Ashby/BE 5:38

120 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Fall Dierk Goeden (WCA/Ashby/BE) :57

126 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Tech. Fall Hunter Hanson (WCA/Ashby/BE) 4:31

132 Alex Vait (FOL) Dec. Rueben Swanson (WCA/Ashby/BE) 5-3

138 Jordan Lohse (WCA/Ashby/BE) Fall Noah Keller (FOL) 5:20

145 Michael Rothfork (FOL) Dec. Galen Getz (WCA/Ashby/BE) 8-4

152 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Fall Bryce Lien (WCA/Ashby/BE) 4:45

160 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Hunter Mickelsen (WCA/Ashby/BE) 6-1

170 Brett Duncan (WCA/Ashby/BE) Dec. Max Henne (FOL) 5-0

182 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Fall Colton Lindquist (WCA/Ashby/BE) :59

195 Wyatt Olson (WCA/Ashby/BE) Dec. Hunter Gorecki (FOL) 8-4

220 Devin Stone (WCA/Ashby/BE) Dec. Carter Svihla (FOL) 3-2

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Austin Mattson (WCA/Ashby/BE) 2:20

Foley 45 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 22

106 Walker Bents (BBE) Won by Forfeit

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Ryan Jensen (BBE) 3:23

120 Blaine Fischer (BBE) Dec. Ethan Oswald (FOL) 2-0

126 Max Hanson (BBE) Dec. Joey Thorsten (FOL) 7-0

132 Canon Swanson (BBE) Dec. Logan Thorsten (FOL) 9-4

138 Tyler Jensen (BBE) Dec. Michael Rothfork (FOL) 5-1

145 Tyler Bents (BBE) Maj. Dec. Sutherlin Schmit (FOL) 9-0

152 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Fall Du.an T. Kampsen (BBE) :44

160 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Fall Cooper Wold (BBE) :38

171 Andy Knutson (FOL) Fall Isaac Kampsen (BBE) :33

182 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Mark Jenniges (BBE) 1:28

220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Dec. Michael Doubek (BBE) 4-0

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Joseph Feldman (BBE) :17

Sartell-St. Stephen 40 Pierz 30

106 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Fall Jacob LeBlanc (PIE) :45

113 Andy Heckman (SSS) Dec. Trevor Radunz (PIE) 7-0

120 Tim Stephens (SSS) Fall Blake Brutger (PIE) 4:44

126 Jake Andres (PIE) Dec. Ashton Lipinski (SSS) 6-2

132 Jackson Penk (SSS) Fall Brandon Funk (PIE) 5:35

138 Nick Pelach (SSS) Fall Frank Tomberlin (PIE) 5:01

145 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Tech. Fall Ross Boser (PIE) 4:00

152 Brandon Tomala (PIE) Fall Dylan Joyce (SSS) 5:28

160 Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) Dec. Riley Hoskins (PIE) 7-4

170 Tanner Young (Pierz) Fall Theron Dohm (SSS) 5:59

182 Reese Kapsner (PIE) Fall Jack Engle (SSS) 4:55

195 Jacob Gotvald (PIE) Dec. Cody Neitzke (SSS) 9-2

220 Carson Huls (PIE) Fall Matthew LIndstrom (SSS) 3:38

285 Cole Fibranz (SSS) Tech. Fall Austin Dickmann (PIE) 4:00

Alexandria Cardinals Triangular

Section 8AAA/Central Lakes Conference Dual)

Sauk Rapids/Rice 51 Alexandria 20

106 Kelly Johnson (ALEX) Dec. Zander Pelton (SRR) 7-4

113 Dante Haywood (SRR) Won by Forfeit

120 Ryan Borris (ALEX) Maj. Dec. Sawyer Simmons (SRR) 13-0

126 Jared Spohn (SRR) Tech. Fall AJ Sparr (ALEX)

132 Andrew Wollak (SSR) Fall Kyler Miller (ALEX) 3:28

138 Benjamin Gilbertson (SRR) Maj. Dec. Tate Runge (ALEX) 8-0

145 JP Rodel (ALEX) Maj. Dec. Jacob Kruger (SRR) 15-3

152 Tyler Kleindl (ALEX) Dec. Cole Ackerman (SRR) 13-7

160 Matt Krepp (SRR) Won by Forfeit

170 Jacob Ackerman (SRR) Won by Forfeit

182 Marcus Santillana (SRR) Fall Cody Richardson (ALEX) 2:32

195 Joey Hoeschen (SRR) Won by Forfeit

220 Deryk Neu (ALEX) Fall Aden Rollins (SRR) :51

285 Hunter Farnick (SRR) Fall Jack Roth (ALEX) :21

(Section 8AAA/Central Lakes Conference Dual)

Sauk Rapids/Rice 37 Rocori 28

106 Zander Pelton (SRR) Dec. Jack Major (ROC) 6-5

113 Gavin Winter (ROC) Dec. Dante Haywood (SRR) 10-3

120 Carter Thelen (ROC) Fall Sawyer Simmons (SRR) 3:26

126 Jared Spohn (SRR) Won by Forfeit

132 Andrew Wollak (SRR) Dec. Austin Moscho (ROC) 4-2

138 Benjamin Gilbertson (SRR) Maj. Dec. Ryan Kunz (ROC)13-0

145 Luke Hemmesch (ROC) Maj. Dec. Jacob Kruger (SRR) 14-4

152 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Maj. Dec. Ben Hansen (ROC) 14-2

160 Jacob Ackerman (SRR) Tech. Fall Ryan Rose (ROC)

170 Marcus Santillana (SRR) Won by Forfeit

182 Brock Humbert (ROC) Dec. Joey Hoeschen (SRR) 4-0

195 Ben Primus (ROC) Fall Aden Rollins (SRR) 3:01

220 Nate Evens (ROC) Won by Forfeit

285 Hunter Farnick (SRR) Won by Forfeit

(Section 8AAA/Central Lakes Conference Dual)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 43 Rocori 30

106 Kelly Johnson (ALEX) Fall Jack Major (ROC) 1:50

113 Gavin Winter (ROC) Won by Forfeit

120 Ryan Borris (ALEX) Fall Carater Thelen (ROC) 1:26

126 AJ Sparr (ALEX Won by Forfeit

132 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Kyler Miller (ALEX) 3:55

138 Tate Runge (ALEX) Maj. Dec. Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 10-0

145 JP Rodel (ALEX) Fall Ben Hansen (ROC) 5:16

152 Tyler Kleindl (ALEX) Fall Ryan Rose (ROC) 3:09

160 Bryr Homelvig (ALEX) Dec. Grady Minnerath (ROC) 7-5

170 Brock Humbert (ROC) Fall Cody Richardson (ALEX) 4:56

182 Ben Primus (ROC) Won by Forfeit

220 Deryk Neu (ALEX) Won by Forfeit

285 Nate Evens (ROC) Fall Jack Roth (ALEX) 2:59

SAUK CENTRE/MELROSE TRIANGULAR

Albany 33 Alexandria 22

106 Kelly Johnson (ALEX) Dec Devin Hansen (ALB) 7-3

113 Blaze Nelson (ALEX) Dec. Carson Holthaus (ALB) 7-1

120 Dustin Schmitt (ALB) Dec. Ryan Borris (ALEX) 7-5

126 AJ Sparr (ALEX) Ma. Dec. Connor Winkels (ALB) 11-0

132 William Mergen (ALB) Dec. Kyler Miller (ALEX) 9-2

138 Tate Runge (ALEX) Dec. Peyton Krumrei (ALB) 6-3

145 Tate Hunter (ALB) Dec. JP Rodel (ALEX) 11-7

152 Double Forfeit

160 Tyler Kleindl (ALEX) Fall Andrew Huckenpoehler (ALB) :52

170 Trappier Botz (ALEX) Dec. Peyton Linn (ALB) 7-0

182 Riley Rakotz (ALB) Fall Cody Richardson (ALEX) 1:21

195 Thomas Blattner (ALB) Won by Forfeit

220 Gabe Zierden (ALB) Won by Forfeit

285 Wyatt Mergen (ALB) Fall Jack Roth (ALEX) 1:11

Albany 66 Sauk Centre/Melrose 9

106 Devi Hansen (ALB) Dec. Mitchel Christen (SCM) 4-3

113 Carson Holthaus (ALB) Won by Forfeit

120 Dustin Schmitt (ALB) Dec. Josh Brinkman (SCM) 8-3

126 Connor Winkels (ALB) Won by Forfeit

132 William Mergen (ALB) Fall Coy Sjorgren (SCM) 5:08

138 Cold Moulzolf (ALB) Fall Noe Martinez (SCM) 4:53

145 Hunter Tate (ALB) Won by Forfeit

152 Logan Harren (ALB) Fall Jacob Canfield (SCM) 3:16

160 Andrew Huckenpohler (ALB) Won by Forfeit

170 Karter Wensmann (SCM) Dec. Peyton Linn (ALB) 7-3

182 Riley Rakotz (ALB) Won by Forfeit

195 Thomas Blattner (ALB) Fall Kevin Ambriz (SCM) :28

220 Gabe Zierden (ALB) Won by Forfeit

285 Sam Sjogren (SCM) Fall Wyatt Mergen (ALB) 5:00

Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning Quadrangular

(Section 6AA Dual)

Albany 39 Annandale/Maple Lake 37

106 Zach Pribyl (AN/ML) Maj. Dec. Carson Holthaus (ALB) 10-02

113 Zayne Brown (AN/ML) Fall Joseph Schmitt (ALB) 2:00

120 Dustin Schmitt (ALB) Fall Jed Wester (AN/ML) 1:36

126 Conner Winkels (ALB) Dec. Carson Cooper (AN/ML) 7-1

132 William Mergen (ALB) Fall Shay McClory (AN/ML) 5:21

138 Riley Hall (AN/ML) Dec. Peyton Krumrei (ALB) 4-2 OT

145 Hunter Tate (ALB) Fall Ben Schuldt (AN/ML) 2:50

152 Adam Neumann (AN/ML) Fall Logan Harren (ALB) :37

160 Jack Klug (AN/ML) Fall Andrew Huckenoehler (ALB) :24

170 Alex Klatt (AN/ML) Won by Forfeit

182 Thomas Blattner (ALB) Fall Nick Moe (AN/ML 1:44

195 Gabe Zierden (ALB) Fall Daniel Luna (AN/ML) :44

220 Kessler Kenning (AN/ML) Won by Forfeit

285 Wyatt Mergen (ALB) Fall Cole Patch (AN/ML) 4:32

Delano 45 Albany 31

106 Carson Holthaus (ALB) Dec. Cael Olson (DEL) 7-0

113 Tyson Kroells (DEL) Fall Joseph Schmitt (ALB) 1:26

120 Dustin Schmitt (ALB) Fall Aden Quast (DEL) :34

126 Wally Schever (DEL) Fall Connor Winkels (ALB) 3:04

132 William Mergen (ALB) Won by Forfeit

138 Peyton Krumrei (ALB) Won by Forfeit

145 Tanner Kroells (DEL) Fall Hunter Tate (ALB) 5:23

152 Leo Vanderlinde (DEL) Fall Logan Harren (ALB) :55

160 Hayden Lynch (DEL) Fall Andrew Huckenpoehler (ALB) :55

170 Eric Rasmussen (DEL) Won by Forfeit

182 Thomas Blattner (ALB) Maj. Dec. Ryan Rasmussen (DEL) 12-3

195 Gabe Zierden (ALB) Fall Easton Beniek (DEL) :56

220 Edward Hajas (DEL) Won by Forfeit

285 Matt Baker (DEL) Dec. Wyatt Mergen (ALB) 3-2

Wayzata 63 Albany 18

106 Calvin Lonnquist (WAY) Fall Carson Holthuas (ALB) :42

113 Adam Cherne (WAY) Fall Joseph Schmitt (ALB) 1:25

120 Kyler Wong (WAY) Dec. Dustin Schmitt (ALB) 7-2

126 Will Skogrand (WAY) Fall Connor Winkels (ALB) 1:56

132 Dominic Heim (WAY) Fall William Mergen (ALB) 3:35

138 Lucas Ojeda (WAY) Fall Peyton Krumrei (ALB) 3:36

145 Parker Cary (WAY) Fall Hunter Tate (ALB) 3:47

152 Adam El Damir (Wayzata) over Logan Harren (Albany) (Fall 5:25)

160 Cayden Homme (WAY) Fall Andrew Huckenpohler (ALB) :46

170 Elliot Omlid (WAY) Won by Forfeit

182 Thomas Blattner (ALB) Fall Gage Knutson (WAY) 1:31

195 Gabe Zierden (ALB) Fall Zachary Vaa (WAY) :28

220 Austin Franchino (WAY)

285 Wyatt Mergen (ALB) Fall Thomas Nierman (WAY) 1:)6

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS QUADRANGULAR

(Section 7A Dual)

Royalton/Upsala 51 Holdingford 25

106 Evan Petron (HOLD) Dec. Bryce Binek (R/U) 6-2

113 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Nick Leibold (R/U) 5:27

120 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Fall Cohl Clear (HOLD) 5:48

126 Noah Ripka (R/U) Won by Forfeit

132 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Won by Forfeit

138 Wyatt Lahr (R/U) Won by Forfeit

145 James Welle (HOLD) Fall Brady Conrad (R/U) 2:48

152 Damion Thiesen (R/U) Tech. Fall Blake Sigler (HOLD) 4:48

160 Jackson Held (R/U) Fall Michael Miller (HOLD) 1:55

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Fall Isaac Kasella (R/U) 4:46

182 Alex Lange (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Austin Wensman (R/U) 13-3

195 Gage Louden (R/U) Fall Maxwell Secord (HOLD) 4:31

220 Matthew Kasella (R/U) Maj. Dec. Sam Harren (HOLD) 12-3

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Fall Brandon Doll (HOL) :21

Royalton/Upsala 33 Kimball Area 32

106 Jack Bollman (KIM) Fall Bryce Binek (R/U) 3:55

113 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Fall NIck Leibold (R/U) 1:27

120 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Maj. Dec. Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 10-0

126 Alex Nelson (KIM) Won by Forfeit

132 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Maj. Dec. Cody Leither (KIM) 14-3

138 Wyatt Lahr (R/U) Maj. Dec. Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) 16-6

145 Christopher Borash (R/U) Dec. Josh Donnay (KIM) 3-1 OT

152 Zach Holtz (KIM) Maj. Dec. Damion Thiesen (R/U) 17-8

160 Aiden Olson (R/U) Maj. Dec Evan Nienaber (KIM) 10-0

170 Jackson Held (R/U) Fall Ashton Hanan (KIM) 3:24

182 Nick Bowen (KIM) Dec. Gage Louden (R/U) 8-5

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Maj. Dec. Austin Wensman (R/U) 19-6

220 Matthew Kasella (R/U) Fall Ace Meyer (KIM) 1:08

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Fall Marcellus Jensen (KIM) :33

Little Falls 45 Royalton/Upsala 30

106 Austin Litke (LF) Fall Bryce Binek (R/U) :51

113 Nick Leibold (R/U) Fall Bryce Udy (LF) 1:29

120 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Dec. Calvin Sherwood (LF) 6-4

126 Kole Kern (LF) Won by Forfeit

132 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Won by Forfeit

138 Simon Pantzke (LF) Fall Wyatt Lahr (R/U) 3:29

145 Nathaniel Kluft (LF) Fall Brady Conrad (R/U) 3:53

152 Damion Thiesen (R/U) Fall Jacob Usher (LF) 3:22

160 Gabe Nagel (LF) Dec. Jackson Held (R/U) 7-2

170 Aidan Olson (R/U) Dec. Peyton Carll (LF) 7-4

182 Grant Litke (LF) Fall Gage Louden (R/U) :29

195 Matthew Kasella (R/U) Fall Isiah Davis (LF) :56

220 Eli Van Rissingham (LF) Won by Forfeit

285 Luke Venske (LF) Fall Mason Novitzki (R/U) 1:14

Kimball Area 41 Little Falls 31

106 Austin Litke (LF) Fall Nick Bollman (KIM) 1:05

113 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Fall Bryce Udy (LF) 1:14

120 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Dec. Calvin Sherwood (LF) 10-6

126 Alex Nelson (KIM) Tech. Fall Kole Kern (LF) 5:23

132 Cody Leither (KIM) Fall Trent Krupke (LF) 2:50

138 Simon Pantzke (LF) Tech. Fall Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) 5:13

145 Nathaniel Kludt (LF) Dec. Josh Donnay (KIM) 9-3

152 Zack Holtz (KIM) Fall Jacob Usher (LF) :39

160 Gabe Nagel (LF) Tech. Fall Ashton Hanan (KIM) 4:19

170 Evan Nienaber (KIM) Dec. Peyton Carll (LF) 5-1

182 Grant Litke (LF) Fall Nick Bowen (KIM) :24

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Eli Van Rissingham (LF) 1:04

220 Ace Meyer (KIM) Won by Forfeit

285 Luke Venske (LF) Fall Marcellus Jensen (KIM) :56

(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)

Kimball Area 60 Holdingford 18

106 Drew Lange (HOLD) Tech. Fall Jack Bollman (KIM) 4:45

113 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Won by Forfeit

120 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Cohl Clear (HOLD) 3:32

126 Alex Nelson (KIM) Won by Forfeit

132 Cody Leither (KIM) Won by Forfeit

138 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Won by Forfeit

145 Blake Sigler (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Josh Donnay (KIM) 16-2

152 Zach Holtz (KIM) Fall James Welle (HOLD) :47

160 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Tate Lange (HOLD) :42

170 Evan Nienaber (KIM) Fall Michael Miller (HOL) 3:04

182 Nick Bowen (KIM) Fall Maxwell Secord (HOLD) 3:58

195 Alex Lange (HOLD) Dec. Carter Holtz (KIM) 8-2

220 Ace Meyer (KIM) Fall Sam Harren (HOLD) :33

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Fall Marcellus Jensen (KIM) 3:23

Little Falls 42 Holdingford 35

106 Austin Litke (LF) Won by Forfeit

113 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Bryce Udy (LF) 1:21

120 Cohl Clear (HOLD) Dec. Calvin Sherwood (LF) 8-4

126 Kole Kern (LF) Won by Forfeit

132 Trent Krupke (LF) Won by Forfeit

138 Simon Pantzke (LF) Won by Forfeit

145 James Welle (HOLD) Dec. Nathaniel Kludt (LF) 10-2

152 Blake Zigler (HOLD) Fall Jacob Usher (LF) 1:08

160 Michael Miller (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Peyton Carll (LF) 9-1

170 Gabe Nagel (LF) Won by Forfeit

182 Grant Litke (LF) Fall Maxwell Secord (HOLD) :30

195 Alex Lange (HOLD) Fall Eli Van Rissingham (LF) :38

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

285 Luke Venske (LF) Fall Brandon Doll (HOLD) 1:04

(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)

Kimball Area 43 Eden Valley-Watkins 24

106 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Maj. Dec. Jack Bollman (KIM) 19-8

113 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Dec. Gavin Caron (EVW) 2-1

120 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Dec. Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) 7-3

126 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Maj. Dec. Alex Nelson (KIM) 17-5

132 Cody Leither (KIM) Fall Sam Nistler (EVW) 3:42

138 Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) Maj. Dec. Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) 15-7

145 Zach Nistler (EVW) Fall Haden Rosenow (KIM) 1:42

152 Nick Stetzel (EVW) Dec. Josh Donnay (KIM) 4-3

160 Zach Holtz (KIM) Won by Forfeit

170 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 1:31

182 Nick Bowen (KIM) Fall Ian Nistler (EVW) 2:34

195 Adam Frilstad (KIM) Maj. Dec. Amanado Walker (EVW) 11-3

220 Carter Holtz (KIM) Disq. Austin Schlangen (EVW)

285 Jimmy Wicker (KIM) Fall Ethan Kay (EVW) 1:20

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars Quadrangular

Eden Valley-Watkins 49 Osakis 25

106 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Logan Grove (OSK) 4:58

113 Gavin Caron (EVW) Fall Gavin Cimbura (OSK) 1:00

120 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Won by Forfeit

126 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Maj. Dec. Nate Kulzer (OSK) 16-4

132 Carsten Jacobson (OSK) Dec. Jackson Geislinger (EVW) 2-0

138 Nick Stetzel (EVW) Dec. Tyson Hagedon (OSK) 2-0

145 Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Alejandro Ramirez-Garcia (OSK) :38

152 Zach Nistler (EVW) Fall Hunter Harlow (OSK) 2:47

160 Nathan Bjerk (OSK) Maj. Dec. Jared Carlson (EVW) 17-6

170 Triston Stoetzle (OSK) Fall Armando Walker (EVW) 3:09

182 Carter Mathies (EVW) Won by Forfeit

195 Brock Faber (EVW) Won by Forfeit

220 Dominic Strom (OSK) Fall Ethan Kay (EVW) 2:58

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Won by Forfeit

Eden Valley-Watkins 61 Ortonville 3

106 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Brooklyn Conrad (ORT) 2:55

113 Gavin Caron (EVW) Dec. Nathan Gustafson (ORT) 6-0

120 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Maj.Dec. Austin Eastman (ORT) 8-0

126 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Fall Deaven Boots (ORT) 2:50

132 Thomas Eustice (ORT) Dec. Sam Nistler (EVW) 9-4

138 Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Danny Eastman (ORT) :34

145 Nick Stetzel (EVW) Won by Forfeit

152 Zach Nistler (EVW) Won by Forfeit

160 Jared Carlson (EVW) Won by Forfeit

170 Carter Mathies (EVW) Won by Forfeit

182 Double Forfeit

195 Double Forfeit

220 Ethan Kay (EVW) Fall Nathan Ehrenberg (ORT) 4:36

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall James Conrad (ORT) :26

(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 60 Eden Valley-Watkins 15

106 Walker Bents (BBE) Fall Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) 3:14

113 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Fall Gavin Caron (EVW) 1:03

120 Blaine Fischer (BBE) Tech. Fall Gavin Mathies (EVW) 4:00

126 Canon Swanson (BBE) Maj. Dec. Taylor Ludwig (EVW) 9-0

132 Tyler Jensen (BBE) Fall Sam Nistler (EVW) 2:46

138 Evan Young (BBE) Fall Nick Stetzel (EVW) 1:43

145 Tyler Bents (BBE) Fall Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) :33

152 Zach Nistler (EVW) Fall Dylan T. Kampsen (BBE) 5:39

160 Cooper Wold (BBE) Dec. Jared Carlson (EVW) 10-3

170 Isaac Kampsen (BBE) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 5:09

182 Mark Jenniges (BBE) Won by Forfeit

195 Michael Doubek (BBE) Won by Forfeit

220 Ethan Kay (EVW) Dec. Thaniel Cebulla (BBE) 5-0

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Bryce Feuerhake (BBE) 2:00

CURRENT RATINGS

Foley Falcons No. 7AA

Levi Jacobson #106 No. 4AA

Mark Dierkes #145 No. 8AA

Connor Thorsten #152 No. 8AA

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres

Dylan Enriquez #106 No. 8AAA

Jackson Penk #132 No. 5AAA

Nick Pelach #138 No. 4AAA

Cole Fibranz #220 No. 2AAA

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

Jared Spohn #120 No. 7AAA

Becker Bulldogs

Jake Nelson #126 No. 8AA

Lucas Paulson #138 No. 9AA

Royalton-Upsala Royals

Sam Costanzo #106 No. 10A

Jacob Leibold #132 No. 9A

Jackson Held #160 No. 3A

Kimball Area Cubs

Zach Holtz #152 No. 3A

Carter Holtz #195 No. 7A

Albany Huskies

Gabe Zierden #195 No. 4AA

St. Cloud Tech Tigers Coop

Taylor Hugg #170 No. 7AAA

Holdingford Huskers

Alex Lange #170 No. 6A

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

Willmar Cardinals 6-0 10-2

Brainerd Warriors 5-0 17-9

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabers 3-2 9-5

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm. 3-3 12-8

St. Cloud Tech Tigers Coop 3-4 6-8

Rocori Spartans 1-5 7-3

Alexandria Cardinals 2-4 5-8

Fergus Falls Otters 0-7 1-11

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Foley Falcons 4-0 23-3

Becker Bulldogs 3-1 15-1

Little Falls Flyers 2-1 11-11

Mora Mustangs 2-1 8-5

Albany Huskies 1-2 9-12

Milaca Wolves 0-5 ?????

Zimmerman Thunder 0-2 4-9

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

Pierz Pioneers 5-0 15-8

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguar 5-2 9-4

Paynesville Bulldogs Unknown

Kimball Area Cubs 1-4 12-8

Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted 1-3 11-9

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 0-2 8-5

Holdingford Huskers 0-1 4-3

UP COMING EVENTS

Tuesday January 29

Milaca Wolves Triangular (6:00)

Teams: Becker Bulldogs, Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning, Milaca

Osakis Silverstreaks Quadrangular (5:00)

Teams: LPGE/BR Wolves, Ottertail Central Bulldogs, Royalton-Upsala Royals, Osakis Silverstreaks

Holdingford Huskers Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Pierz Pioneers, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers

Thursday January 31

Foley Falcons Triangular (6:00)

Teams: Buffalo Bison, Little Falls Flyers, Foley Falcons

Mora Mustangs Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Albany Huskies, Big Lake Hornets, Mora Mustangs

Sartell/St. Stephen Sabres @ St. Cloud Tech Tigers (6:15/7:00)

West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville Knights Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars, Royalton/Upsala Royals, West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville Knights

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted Lakers, Holdingford Huskers and Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles

Mounds View Mustangs Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets, Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm, Mounds View Mustangs

Friday February 1

Holdingford Huskers Quadrangular (5:00)

Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm, Rush City/Braham Tigers, Spectrum Sting, Holdingford Huskers

Bemidji Lumberjack Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Moorhead Spuds, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Bemidji Lumberjacks

Dassel Cokato Chargers @ Kimball Area Cubs 7:00

Saturday February 2

Park Region Conference @ Wadena-Deer Creek (10:00)

Teams: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Raiders, Long Prairie Grey Eagle /Browerville Wolves, New York Mills Eagles, Osakis Silverstreaks, Ottertail Central Bulldogs, Royalton-Upsala Royals, United North Central Warriors, West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville Knights, Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines

Blaine Bengal Duals (8:00)

Teams: Coon Rapids Cardinals, Eagan Wildcats , Elk River Elks , Foley Falcons, Henry Sibley Warrriors, Hutchinson Tigers, Milaca Wolves, Rosemount Irish, Trinity School at River Ridge Tri-Hawks, Blaine Bengals

Cretin Derham Hall Raiders Invitational (9:00)

Teams: vs. Apple Valley Eagles , Eden Prairie Eagles , Forest Lake Rangers, Fridley Tigers, Lakeville South Cougars, Minneapolis Washburn Millers, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabers, Stillwater Ponies, Totino-Grace Eagles, United South Central Rebels, Wayzata Trojans