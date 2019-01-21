Weekly Wrestling Recap- January 21st

WEEKLY WRESTLING ROUNDUP

January 21, 2019

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all eleven teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site: https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons had a good week as they went 4-0 in duals with a pair of big wins at the Aiktin Gobbler triangular; they defeated the 12A ranked Bertha Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Raiders 36-34 and the Section 7A Aitkin Gobblers 51-16. Levi Jacobson, Ethan Oswald, Isaiah Fitch, Mark Dierkes, Conner Thorsten, Max Lefebvre and Carter Svihla all went 2-0 at the Gobbler triangular. They defeated two foes at their triangular, they defeated AA Lean and Mean Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Mora Mustangs 39-28 and Section 8AAA foe the Rocori Spartans 60-11. Levi Jacobson, Evan Milejczak, Carter Svihla, Elijah Novak, Connor Thorsten and Max Lefebvre all went 2-0 at the Falcon triangular.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs had two big dual meet wins at the Little Falls Flyer triangular, they defeated Granite Ridge Conference rival the Little Falls Flyers 54-25 and the AAA Lean and Mean Brainerd Warriors 39-28. Logan Jurek, Kylen Rish, Ethan Anderson, Jake Nelson and Lukas Paulson all went 2-0 at the Flyers triangular. The Bulldogs earned third place at the Chisago Lakes Takedown Cancer tournament with 105 points and twelve place winners. Lukas Paulson @ 132 (22-4), Jake Nelson @ 126 (22-2), Caden Dewall @ 160 (19-0) and Brayden Weber @ 220 (23-3) all earned championships. Kylen Rish @ 152 (23-6), Logan Jurek (@ 145 (18-5) and Lincoln Carlson @ 182 all earned second place and Reid Krause @ 182 earned third place. Alex Berglund @ 145 (7-6), Dylan Riedinger @ 113, John Stangler @ 152 and Lakken Braun @ 285 all earned fifth place at the Wildcats Take Down Cancer tournament.

SARTELL SABRES

The Sabres were defeated by their Section 8AAA and Central Lakes Conference rivals the No. 5AAA ranked Willmar Cardinals 44-22. The Sabres went 2-2 at the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket duals with wins over the AA Lean and Mean Mora Mustangs 40-32 and the AAA Prior Lake Lakers 34-24. They were defeated by the No. 10AAA ranked Forest Lake Rangers 52-21 and the AAA Lean and Mean Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets 40-32. Jackson Penk @ 132, Nick Pelach @ 138 and Cole Fibranz @ 220 all went 4-0 and Dylan Enriguez and Spencer Johnson both went 3-1 at the Bluejacket duals. Special Note: Nick Pelach @ 138 12 th Grade Won His 150 th Career Match.

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM

The Storm defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Fergus Falls Otters 57-15. The Storm earned eighth place at the Eastview Lightning Invitational with 104 points and eight place winners. Jared Spohn @ 120 (25-3) and Ben Gilbertson @ 138 (18-14) both earned second place and Jake Ackerman @ 152 (24-9) earned third place. Cole Ackerman @ 145 (15-14) and Marcus Santillana @ 170 (19-14) both earned fourth place, Andrew Wollack @ 132 (18-11) earned fifth place and Ben Konz @ 220 and Zander Pelton @ 106 both earned sixth place.

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals had overall a very good week; they went 2-1 at the Aitkin Gobbler Quadrangular with big wins over class A Lean and Mean Section 7A rivals the Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena Bears 45-30 and Section 7A rivals the Mille Lacs Raiders 56-21. They dropped a dual to their Section 7A rivals the Aitkin Gobblers 36-30. Sam Costanzo, Jackson Held and Will Gorecki went 3-0, Jacob Leibold and Gabe Gorecki went 2-1 and Gage Louden, Matt Kasella and Mason Novitzki all went 2-0 at the Gobbler Quad. The Royals were still minus up to four starters for the quad in Aitkin. They may have had their best line up on the mat at the Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted Laker Invitational at this sixteen team event. This is primarily AAA and AA schools at this event. The Royals earned second place with 142 points and nine place winners with Jackson Held @ 160 (28-1) and Jacob Leibold @ 132 (22-8) both earning championships. Sam Costanzo @ 106 (19-3) and Gabe Gorecki @ 145 (22-11) both earned second place and Brady Conrad @ 138 (6-1) and Damion Theisen @ 152 (6-3) both earned third place. Gage Louden @ 195 (17-15) and Mason Novitzki @ 285 (18-12) both earned fourth place and Wyatt Lahr @ 126 (19-13) earned sixth place. Special Notes: Jackson Held @ 160 12 th Grade Outstanding Wrestler of the HLWW Invitational and Jacob Leibold @ 132 9 th Grade Won His 60 th Career Match.

CLOUD TECH TIGERS COOP

The Tigers had a big win over their Central Lakes Conference and Section 8AAA rivals the Alexandria Cardinals 43-27. The Tigers went 2-2 at the Osseo Orioles Rumble with wins over the Section 8AAA rivals the Little Falls Flyers 37-34 and Section 5AAA Maple Grove Grovers 51-28. They dropped duals to Section 7AAA Elk River Elks 42-33 and Section 5AAA Rogers Royals 41-23. Taylor Hugg @ 170 and Logan Hanson @ 182 both went 4-0, Nick Hamak @ 113, Tyler Zachman @ 145 and Carlos Agee @ 285 all went 3-1 and Jack Latterell @ 152 went 3-0 a the Oriole Rumble.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies had a very good week with two big dual meet wins at their home triangular. They defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rival the Milaca Wolves 48-23 and Section 5A rivals the Paynesville Bulldogs 57-18. Dustin Schmitt, Peyton Krumrei, Payton Linn, Riley Rakotz, Gabe Zierden and Wyatt Mergen all went 2-0 at the Huskies Triangular. The Huskies had a very good tournament performance with 134 points and ten place winners to earned third place a the New London-Spicer Wildcat Invitational. Gabe Zierden @ 195 (29-4) earned their lone championship and Wyatt Mergen @ 285 (17-13), Peyton Linn @ 170 (21-11) and Riley Rakotz @ 182 (17-13) all earned second place. Dustin Schmitt @ 120 (20-11), Payton Krumrei @ 132 (9-13) and Hunter Tate @ 145 (8-14) all earned third place and Devin Hansen @ 106, Carson Holthaus @ 113 and Andrew Huckenpohler @ 160 all took sixth place.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs earned 101.5 points with ten place winners sixth place at the New London-Spicer Wildcat Invitational. Carter Holtz @ 195 (23-5) and Ashton Hanan @ 160 (17-7) both earned second place and Cody Leither @ 132 (11-8), Josh Donnay @ 145 and Marcellus Jensen @ 220 all earned fourth place. Evan Nienaber @ 152 (9-7) and Chase Anderson @ 113 both earned fifth place and Lucas Jurek @ 120 (12-11), Nicholas Bowen @ 182 (10-12) and Brandon Guggisberg @ 138 all took sixth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles had a good tournament performance with 129.5 points and twelve place winners to earn fourth place at the New London-Spicer Wildcat Invitational. Zach Nistler @ 152 (18-8) earned second place and Trevyn Ludwig @ 138 (18-12), Ethan Kay @ 220 (16-12) and Austin Schlangen @ 285 (11-10) all earned third place. Taylor Ludwig @ 126 (17-13) and Gavin Caron @ 113 (8-4) both earned fourth place. Gavin Mathies @ 120 (12-10), Teagyn Ludwig @ 106 (12-15) and Rylan Schueller @ 160 all earned fifth place and Carter Mathies @ 170 and Nick Stenzel @ 145 both took sixth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers earned seventh place with 76 points and four place winners at the Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted Lakers Invitational, a field of sixteen teams. Alex Lange @ 170 (27-4) earned the championship and Sam Harren @ 195 (13-5) earned second place. Cohl Clear @ 120 (6-4) earned third place and Tate Lange @ 145 (12-11) earned fourth place. Special Note: James Welle @ 152 11 th Grade Won His 75 th Career Match.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans were defeated by Section 6AA Lean and Mean Big Lake Hornets 53-15. They were defeated by No. 6AA ranked Foley Falcons 60-11 and by AA Lean and Mean Mora Mustangs at the Falcon triangular.

AITKIN GOBBLERS TRIANGULAR

Foley 36 Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale- Parkers Prairie 34

106 David Revering (BHV/PP) Fall Austin Malikowski (FOL) 5:05

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Maj. Dec. Deagen Captain (BHV/PP) 17-4

120 Quinn Kern (BHV/PP) Fall Evan Milejczak (FOL) 4:55

126 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Fall Jason Koehn (BHV/PP) 4:26

132 Trever Arceneau (BHVP) Maj. Dec. Logan Thorsten (FOLE) 12-2

138 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Fall Brock Peterson (BHV/PP) 1:23

145 Devin Dean (BHV/PP) Maj. Dec. Michael Moulzolf (FOL) 12-4

152 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Fall Travis Sakry (BHV/PP) 2:20

160 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Tech. Fall Hayden Captain (BHV/PP) 3:20

170 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Fall Mason Schroeder (BHV/PP) 1:47

182 Zavier Grefe (BHV/PP) Tech. Fall Max Henne (FOL) 3:03

195 Carter Perlinger (BHV/PP) Dec. Hunter Gorecki (FOL) 6-5

220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Dec. Tyler Eggert (BHV/PP) 1-0

285 Craig Orlando (BHV/PP) Fall Randell Neely (FOL) :22

Foley 51 Aitkin 16

106 Marshall Larson (AIT) Tech. Fall Austin Malikowski (FOL) 2:00

113 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Tech. Fall Walker Jones (AIT) 4:00

120 Carson Kullhem (AIK) Dec. Caden Ruhoff (FOL) 11-4

126 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Fall Nathan Rom (AIT) 2:00

132 Jack Gravelle (AIT) Dec. Logan Thorsten (FOL) 4-2

138 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Dec. Luke Pelarski (AIT) 5-0

145 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Dec. Carter Endrizzi (AIT) 8-4

152 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Fall Quin Miller (AIT) 4:38

160 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Fall Tyler Decent (AIT) 4:00

170 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Fall Jack Workman (AIT) 3:13

182 Max Henne (FOL) Maj. Dec. Hunter Hills (AIT) 9-0

195 Craig Ashton (AIT) Tech. Fall Levi Henry (FOL) 4:00

220 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Issac Nelson (AIT) :44

285 Carter Svihla (FOL) Fall Nathan Stifter (AIT) :52

Foley Falcons Triangular

(Granite Ridge Conference Dual)

Foley 39 Mora 28

106 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Avery Nelson (MOR) 2:34

113 Evan Milejczak (FOL) Fall Trevor Theilen (MOR) 4:28

120 Connor Gmahl (MOR) Dec. Ethan Oswald (FOL) 5-4

126 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Tucker Hass (MOR) 3-0

132 Cody Haggberg (MOR) Dec. Alex Vait (FOL) 6-3

138 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Fall Parker Voss (MOR) 3:24

145 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Fall Tommy Schroeder (MOR) 2:10

152 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Jon Smith (MOR) 6-4 OT

160 Andy Knutson (MOR) Maj. Dec. Austin Voss (FOL) 18-7

170 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Fall Danny Schroeder (MOR) :58

182 Don Adam (MOR) Fall Levi Henry (FOL) :40

195 Tanner Grangruth (MOR) Fall Hunter Gorecki (FOL) 2:27

220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Dec. Collin McCarthy (MOR) 7-1

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

Foley 60 Rocori 11

106 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Dec. Gavin Winter (ROC) 2-1

113 Evan Milejczak (FOL) Won by Forfeit

120 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Won by Forfeit

126 Austin Moscho (ROC) Dec. Logan Thorsten (FOL) 4-2

132 Alex Vait (FOL) Dec. Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 10-3

138 Noah Keller (FOL) Won by Forfeit

145 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Fall Ben Hansen (ROC) 1:47

152 Sutherlin Schmit (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Michael Rothfork (FOL) Won by Forfeit

170 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Won by Forfeit

182 Brock Humbert (ROC) Tech. Fall Levi Henry (FOL)

195 Ben Primus (ROC) Dec. Hunter Gorecki (FOL) 4-2 OT

220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Won by Forfeit

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Nate Evans (ROC) 1:56

Little Falls Flyers Triangular

(Granite Ridge Conference Dual)

Becker 54 Little Falls 25

106 Austin Litke (LF) Fall Kaden Rish (BEC) 4:34

113 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Bryce Udy (LF) 1:01

120 Mason Doucette (BEC) Fall Calvin Sherwood (LF) :32

126 Jake Nelson (BEC) Fall Kole Kern (LF) :49

132 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Won by Forfeit

138 Adam Jurek (Becker) Won by Forfeit

145 Logan Jurek (BEC) Fall Nathaniel Kludt (LF) :57

152 Alexander Berglund (BEC) Fall Jacob Usher (LF) 2:35

160 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Charles Steadman (LF) 1:15

170 Gabe Nagel (LF) Dec. Caden Dewall (BEC) 4-2

182 Grant Litke (LF) Fall Lincoln Carlson (BEC) :38

195 Sam Nagel (LF) Maj. Dec. Reid Kraus (BEC) 12-2

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Fall Eli VanRisseghem (LF) :59

285 Luke Venske (LF) Fall Lakken Braun (Becker) :50

Becker 39 Brainerd 28

106 Isaiah Jillson (BR) Fall Ethan Duncombe (BEC) 4:44

113 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Tommy Daniels (BR) :49

120 Atlie Danielson (BR) Maj. Dec. Mason Doucette (BEC) 11-2

126 Jake Nelson (BEC) Dec. Kyle Eschenbacher (BR) 4-0

132 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall Denny Busbey (BR) 3:50

138 Gabe Wagner (BR) Dec. Adam Jurek (BEC) 6-4

145 Kyle Patnode (BR) Dec. Alexander Berglund (BEC) 5-0

152 Logan Jurek (BEC) Dec. Brad Patnode (BR) 5-2

160 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall John Nelson (BR) 3:49

170 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Isaiah Boberg (BR) 3:31

182 Forrest Gibson (BR) Fall Reid Kraus (BEC) 4:41

195 Morgan Gibson (BR) Won by Forfeit

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Dec. Cade Barrett (BR) 6-4

285 Lakken Braun (BEC) Won by Forfeit

(Central Lakes Conference/Section 8AAA dual )

Willmar 44 Sartell/St. Stephen 22

106 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Fall Marco Sanchez (WIL) 2:32

113 Braeden Erickson (WIL) Maj. Dec. Spencer Johnson (SSS) 13-4

120 Caden Carlson (WIL) Maj. Dec. Tim Stephens (SSS) 11-3

126 Josh Miley (WIL) Dec. Ashton Lipinski (SSS) 12-5

132 Jackson Penk (SSS) Dec. A J Backes (WIL) 9-2

138 Nick Pelach (SSS) Maj. Dec. Jonas Anez (WIL) 13-4

145 Cael Carlson (WIL) Fall Dylan Joyce (SSS) 1:46

152 Grant Deegan (WIL) Dec. Sam Fernholz (SSS) 3-2

160 Ethan Roux (WIL) Fall Avery Kouba (SSS) 4:34

170 Theron Dohm (SSS) Won by Forfeit

182 Kaden Streed (WIL) Fall Cody Neitzke (SSS) 5:21

195 Lincoln Shinn (WIL) Fall Matt Lindstrom (SSS) 1:14

220 Cole Fibranz (SSS) Dec. Andrew Registad (WIL) 2-1

285 Charlie Farhat (WIL) Won by Forfeit

(Central Lakes Conference Dual)

Sauk Rapids 57 Fergus Falls 15

106 Zander Pelton (SRR) Fall Damon Britten (FF) 5:56

113 Dante Haywood (SRR) Tech. Fall Jacob Widness (FF)

120 Sawyer Simmons (SRR) Fall Caden Olsen (FF) :59

126 Jared Spohn (SRR) Won by Forfeit

132 Andrew Wollak (SRR) Dec. Justin Boyd (FF) 5-0

138 Jacob Kruger (SRR) Dec. Lance `Joey` Graff (FF) 4-2

145 Benjamin Gilbertson (SRR) Maj. Dec. Sam Sorum (FF) 13-1

152 Kaden Hartwell (FF) Dec. Cold Ackerman (SRR) 7-3

160 Jacob Ackerman (SRR) Fall Cole Fronning (FF) 2:24

170 Marcus Santillana (SRR) Fall Lucas Oliphant (FF) 2:22

182 Eli Sorum (FF) Fall Joey Hoeschen (SRR) :57

195 Aden Rollins (SRR) Fall Braedon Wagner (FF) 3:15

220 Ben Konz (SRR) Fall Juan Jay Rodriguez (RR) :13

285 Dustin Portales (FF) Won by Forfeit

Aitkin Gobblers Quadrangular

(Section 7A Dual)

Royalton-Upsala 56 Mille Lacs 21

106 Sam Costanzo (RU) Fall Bailey Geist (ML) :50

113 Will Gorecki (RU) Fall Cam Wilkes (ML) 1:59

120 Hunter Novitzki (RU) Fall Tucker Strecker (ML) 1:23

126 Brock Costanzo (RU) Fall Cody Stark (ML) 5:12

132 Jacob Leibold (RU) Tech. Fall Daniel Miller (ML)

138 Darin Brandt (ML) Dec. Nathan Kolbo (RU)12-11

145 Gabe Gorecki (RU) Fall Eric Thompson (ML) 1:35

152 Bradley Bernu (ML) Won by Forfeit

160 Tommy Geist (ML) Fall Aidan Olson (RU) 5:09

170 Jackson Held (RU) Fall Nate Strang (ML) :39

182 Eric Bassett (ML) Fall Austin Wensmann (RU) 2:36

195 Gage Louden (RU) Fall Colin Goor (ML) 3:15

220 Matthew Kasella (RU) Dec. Steven Rosekrans (ML) 10-4

285 Mason Novitzki (RU) Won by Forfeit

(Section 7A Dual)

Royalton/Upsala 45 Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 30

106 Sam Costanzo (R/U) Dec. Eli Sharbono (BCLB) 6-3

113 Will Gorecki (R/U) Fall Carter Pater (BCLB) 5:03

120 Christian Pater (BCLB) Fall Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 1:52

126 Trevor Jansen (BCLB) Fall Brock Costanzo (R/U) 3:50

132 Jacob Leibold (R/U) Dec. Landon Gross (BCLB) 13-6

138 Justin Case (R/U) Fall Christian Schmidt (BCLB) 1:24

145 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Won b Forfeit

152 Xayvion Rodgers (BCLB) Won by Forfeit

160 Jackson Held (R/U) Dec. Logan Dobmeier (BCLB) 10-4

170 Ian Frenzel (BCLB) Fall Aiden Olson (R/U) 3:17

182 Mason Smid (BCLB) Fall Austin Wensmann (R/U) 5:32

195 Gage Louden (R/U) Fall Colter Humphrey (BCLB) 5:41

220 Matthew Kasella (R/U) Fall Brayden Rose (BCLB) 1:56

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Fall Billy Roberts (BCLB) :24

(Section 7A Dual)

Aitkin 36 Royalton-Upsala 30

106 Sam Costanzo (R/U) Dec. Marshall Larson (AIT) 6-2

113 Will Gorecki (R/U) Dec. Walker Jones (AIT) 6-0

120 Carson Kulhem (AIT) Dec. Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 10-4

126 Nathan Rom (AIT) Maj. Dec. Brock Costanzo (R/U) 15-1

132 Jack Gravelle (AIT) Dec. Jacob Leibold (R/U) 7-2

138 Luke Pelarski (AIT) Won by Forfeit

145 Carter Endrizzi (AIT) Tech. Fall Gabe Gorecki (R/U)

152 Quin Miller (AIT) Won by Forfeit

160 Tyler Decent (AIT) Dec. Aiden Olson (R/U) 10-4

170 Jackson Held (R/U) Won by Forfeit

182 Jack Workman (AIT) Fall Austin Wensmann (R/U) :33

195 Gage Louden (R/U) Fall Craig Ashton (AIT) 2:00

220 Matthew Kasella (R/U) Fall Isaac Nelson (AIT) 1:26

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Fall Nathan Stifter (AIT) :42

St. Cloud 43 Alexandria 27

106 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Dec. Kelly Johnson (ALEX) 9-6

113 Blaze Nelson (ALEX) Dec. Nick Hamak (SCT) 5-3

120 Ryan Borris (ALEX) Fall Bernard Bowens (SCT) 3:03

126 AJ Sparr (ALEX) Fall Mahamat Hissein (SCT) 3:32

132 Aiden Orth (SCT) Dec. Kyler Miller (ALEX) 9-4

138 Andy Johnson (SCT) Dec. Tate Runge (ALE) 12-11

145 Tyler Zachman (SCT) Maj. Dec. JP Rodel (ALEX) 12-1

152 Tyler Kleindl (ALEX) Fall Jack Latterell (SCT) 1:35

160 Trappier Botz (ALEX) Fall Jackson Poetz (SCT) 1:20

170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Won by Forfeit

182 Logan Hanson (SCT) Fall Xavier Homelvig (ALEX) 2:31

195 Tucker Hugg (SCT) Won by Forfeit

220 Spencer Gustin (SCT) Fall Deryk Neu (ALEX) 1:53

285 Carlos Agee (SCT) Fall Jack Roth (ALEX) 3:05

OSSEO ORIOLE RUMBLE

St. Cloud Tech Coop 37 Little Falls 34

106 Austin Litke (LF) Dec. Jaxon Kenning (SCT) 5-3

113 Nick Hamak (SCT) Maj. Dec. Bryce Udy (LF) 13-1

120 Calvin Sherwood (LF) Maj. Dec. Bernard Bowens (SCT) 15-5

126 Brett Kayfes (SCT) Won by Forfeit

132 Aiden Orth (SCT) Default Trent Krupke (LF)

138 Simon Pantzke (LF) Fall Andy Johnson (SCT)

145 Tyler Zachman (SCT) Fall Nathaniel Kludt (LF)

152 Jack Latterell (SCT) Fall Evan Kimman (LF) 2:00

160 Gabe Nagel (LF) Won by Forfeit

170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Fall Charles Steadman (LF)

182 Logan Hanson (SCT) Dec. Kelly Kern (LF) 8-2

195 Grant Litke (LF) Fall Tucker Hugg (SCT)

220 Sam Nagel (LF) Fall Spencer Gustin (SCT) 4:00

285 Luke Venske (LF) Dec. Carlos Agee (SCT) 11-9

Rogers 41 St. Cloud Tech Coop 23

106 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Dec. Max Ricks (ROG) 6-2

113 Chris Dietl (ROG) Dec. Nick Hamak (SCT) 4-1

120 Sam Essendrup (ROG) Fall Bernard Bowens (SCT) :32

126 Ryan Lund (ROG) Maj. Dec. Brett Kayfes (SCT) 13-4

132 Kelly Omann (ROG) Won by Forfeit

138 Blake Helling (ROG) Dec. Andy Johnson (SCT) 9-4

145 Wil Yasseri (ROG) Fall Tyler Zachman (SCT) 5:23

152 Jack Latterell (SCT) Tech. Fall Thomas Gilmore (ROG)

160 Nolan Erickson (ROG) Fall Mason Thompson (SCT) :58

170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Fall Gavin Eicher (ROG) 2:40

182 Logan Hanson (SCT) Dec. Sam Dahl (ROG) 4-3

195 Donovan Skawiniak (ROG) Maj. Dec. Tucker Hugg (SCT) 12-0

220 Evan Braesch (ROG) Dec. Spencer Gustin (SCT) 5-0

285 Carlos Agee (SCT) Fall Jared Toensing (ROG) 3:37

St . Cloud Tech Coop 51 Maple Grove 28

106 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Fall Caden Klopfenstein (MG)

113 Nick Hamak (SCT) Won by Forfeit

120 Dylan Schultz (MG) Fall Bernard Bowens (SCT)

126 Max Johnson (MG) Maj. Dec. Brett Kayfes (SCT) 12-0

132 David Grant (MG) Won by Forfeit

138 Gavin Peterson (MG) Fall Andy Johnson (SCT)

145 Tyler Zachman (SCT) Won by Forfeit

152 Jack Latterell (SCT) Won by Forfeit

160 Mason Thompson (SCT) Won by Forfeit

170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Won by Forfeit

182 Logan Hanson (SCT) Dec. Johan Rodvik (MG) 5-1

195 Evan Hull (MG) Fall Tucker Hugg (SCT)

220 Spencer Gustin (SCT) Fall Westyn Doubler (MG) 2:00

285 Carlos Agee (SCT) Won by Forfeit

Elk River defeated St. Cloud Tech/Apollo 42-33

106 Gage Clem (ER) over Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Dec 4-3

113 Gavin Hilyar (ER) over Nick Hamak (SCT) Dec 3-0

120 Eli Williams (ER) over Bernard Bowens (SCT Fall 3:27

126 Colton Pool (ER) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 Wyatt Schimmelman (ER) over Brett Kayfes (SCT) Fall 5:45

138 Andy Johnson (SCT) over Cade Sabby (ER) Fall 1:29

145 Tyler Zachman (SCT) over Colton Strain (ER) Fall 3:03

152 Tyler Benson (ER) over Mason Thompson (SCT) Fall 2:29

160 Hunter Larson (ER) over Jack Latterell (SCT) Fall 2:02

170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) over Anthony Hanson (ER) Fall 4:52

182 Logan Hanson (SCT) over John Krivich (ER) Dec 7-3

195 Tucker Hugg (SCT) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 Lafayette Bade (ER) over Spencer Gustin (SCT) Fall 4:30

285 Carlos Agee (SCT) over Unknown (Unattached) Forfeit

Albany Huskies Triangular

(Granite Ridge Conference Dual)

Albany 48 Milaca 23

106 Jack Schoenborn (MFC) Dec. Devin Hansen (ALB) 6-2

113 Gibson Kragt (MFC) Dec. Carson Holthaus (ALB) 3-2

120 Dustin Schmitt (ALB) Fall Jack Nord (MFC) 1:26

126 Connor Winkels (ALB) Tech. Fall David Goebel (MFC) 5:19

132 Petyon Krumrei (ALB) Fall Leyton Black (MFC) 3:03

138 William Danilyuk (MFC) Default Tate Hoffarth (ALB)

145 Garrett Hall (MFC) Fall Hunter Tate (ALB) 3:39

152 Logan Harren (ALB) Fall Bryce Salgren (MFC) 1:00

160 Austin Mollet (MFC) Fall Andrew Huckenpohler (ALB) 1:54

170 Peyton Linn (ALB) Fall Ian Hanson (MFC) 5:08

182 Riley Rakotz (ALB) Dec. Ben Hanson (MFC) 7-3

195 Thomas Blattner (ALB) Fall Logan Ash (MFC) 3:04

220 Gabe Zierden (ALB) Maj. Dec. Bodee Zens (MFC) 12-4

285 Wyatt Mergen (ALB) Fall Brody Ash (MFC) 1:49

Albany 57 Paynesville 18

106 Devin Hanson (AL) Won by Forfeit

113 Carson Holthaus (ALB) Dec. Jose Anaya (PAY) 7-5 OT

120 Dustin Schmitt (ALB) Fall Aaron Mages (PAY) :26

126 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Fall Connor Winkels (ALB) 3:01

132 Petyon Krumrei (ALB) Dec. Brett Mages (PAY) 7-6

138 Shawn Rue (PAY) Fall Nicholas Hudock (ALB) 1:16

145 Hunter Tate (ALB) Fall Vaughn McCray (PAY) 1:11

152 Logan Harren (ALB) Dec. Gabe Nelson (PAY) 6-4

160 Weston Roberg (PAY) Fall Andrew Huckenpoehler (ALB) 1:35

170 Payton Linn (ALB) Fall Nathan Miller (PAY) :57

182 Riley Rakotz (ALB) Fall Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) :51

195 Thomas Blattner (ALB) Fall Clint Schmitz (PAY) 1:11

220 Gabe Zierden (ALB) Won by Forfeit

285 Watt Mergen (ALB) Fall Brandon Schlangen (PAY) :19

OGILVIE LIONS QUADRANGULAR

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 45 Holdingford 30



106 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Jordan Allen (CEC) (Dec 7-6)

113 Dylan Marciulonius (CEC) Won by Forfeit

120 Alex Peterson (CEC) Fall Cohl Clear (HOLD) 3:26

126 Deeken Fjeld (CEC) Won by Forfeit

132 Jordan Allen (CEC) Won by Forfeit

138 Tyler Harms-Synkiew (CEC) Won by Forfeit

145 Griffin Fjeld (CEC) Dec. Blake Sigler (HOLD) 10-4

152 James Welle (HOLD) Fall Zeb Wehr (CEC) 2:21

160 Michael Miller (HOLD) Fall Sam Bolling (CEC) 5:21

170 Alex Lange (HOLD) Fall Reese Sheldon (CEC) 6-1

182 Hunter Senarighi (CEC) Fall Maxwell Secord (HOLD) 3:10

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Gramm Neumeyer (CEC) :35

220 William Wilkenson (CEC) Won by Forfeit

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Fall Gage Stankiewicz (CEC) 2:10

(Section 7A Dual)

Holdingford 48 Ogilvie 9



106 Double Forfeit

113 Rhett Hudoba (OG) Dec. Drew Lange (HOLD) 8-3

120 Cohl Clear (HOLD) Fall Chad Baumann (OG) 1:45

126 Alivia Sanborn (OG) Won by Forfeit

132 Double Forfeit

138 Double Forfeit

145 Blake Sigler (HOLD) Fall Ethan Warren (OG) 5:07

152 James Welle (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

160 Michael Miller (HOLD) Fall Aydan Peterson (OG) 1:24

170 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Fall Landen Halvorson (OG) :24

182 Alex Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Double Forfeit

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Gavin McLevis (OG) :26

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Fall Gabe Hoffman (OG) :04

Milaca 44 Holdingford 27

106 Jack Schoenborn (MFC) Dec. Drew Lange (HOLD) 4-3

113 Gibson Kragt (MFC) Maj. Dec. Evan Petron (HOLD) 16-2

120 Cohl Clear (HOLD) Dec. Jake Nord (MFC) 8-7

126 David Goebel (MFC) Won by Forfeit

132 Leyton Black (MFC) Won by Forfeit

138 William Danilyuk (MFC) Won by Forfeit

145 Garrett Hall (MFC) Blake Sigler (HOLD) (Fall 0:56)

152 Michael Miller (HOLD) Fall Owen VanderPlaats (MFC) 3:34

160 James Welle (HOLD) Fall Austin Mollet (MFC) 3:02

170 Ian Hanson (MFC) Maj. Dec. Maxwell Secord (HOLD) 11-3

182 Alex Lange (HOLD) Fall College Zens (MFC) 1:37

195 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Ben Hanson (MFC) 3:21

220 Bodee Zens (MFC) Won by Forfeit

285 Brody Ash (MFC) Dec. Brandon Doll (HOLD) 7-4

Big Lake 53 Rocori 15

106 Christian Noble (BL) Jack Maj. (ROC) :16

113 Gavin Winter (ROC) Dec. Jayden McLearen (BL) 6-3

120 Cade Sixberry (BL) Fall Carter Thelen (ROC) :36

126 Rocco Visci (BL) Maj. Dec. Austin Moscho (ROC) 18-7

132 Dillon Browen (BL) Fall Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 2:43

138 Nick Merten (BL) Maj. Dec. Ryan Kunz (ROC) 9-1

145 Lance Christensen (BL) Dec. Ben Hansen (ROC) 7-6

152 Tyler Dehmer (BL) Fall Ryan Rose (ROC) 2:49

160 Ryan Helgoe (BL) Won by Forfeit

170 Charlie Gellerman (BL) Won by Forfeit

182 Vince Dailey (BL) Fall Brock Humbert (ROC) 4:05

195 Ben Primus (ROC) Fall Alex Hanrahan (BL) 1:33

220 Nate Evens (ROC) Fall Wyatt Christian (BL) 1:20

285 Double Forfeit

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

Willmar Cardinals 6-0 8-2

Brainerd Warriors 5-0 17-5

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabers 3-2 8-5

St. Cloud Tech Tigers Coop 3-4 6-8

Alexandria Cardinals 1-2 3-5

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 3-3 10-8

Rocori Spartans 1-3 7-9

Fergus Falls Otters 0-7 1-8

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Foley Falcons 3-0 19-3

Becker Bulldogs 3-0 15-1

Little Falls Flyers 2-1 11-11

Mora Mustangs 1-1 7-5

Albany Huskies 1-2 6-10

Milaca Wolves 0-4 ?????

Zimmerman Thunder 0-2 4-9

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguar 4-1 5-2

Pierz Pioneers 3-0 12-6

Paynesville Bulldogs Unknown

Kimball Area Cubs 0-4 10-7

Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted 1-3 7-7

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 0-0 6-4

Holdingford Huskers 0-1 4-3

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tuesday January 22

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguar Quadrangular (5:00)

Teams: Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Osakis Silverstreaks, Ortonville Trojans and BBE Jaugars

Sauk Centre/Melrose Triangular (5:00) @ Sauk Centre High School

Teams: Albany Huskies, Alexandria Cardinals and SCM

Thursday January 24

Foley Falcons @ Becker Bulldogs (6:00/7:00)

Pierz Pioneers @ Sartell/St. Stephen Sabres (6:15/7:00)

Royalton/Upsala Royals Quadrangular (5:00)

Teams: Holdingford Huskers, Kimball Area Cubs, Little Falls Flyers, Royalton/Upsala Royals

5:00 Royalton/Upsala vs. Holdingford/Kimball Area vs. Little Falls

6:30 Royalton/Upsala vs. Little Falls/Kimball Area vs. Holdingford

8:00 Royalton/Upsala vs. Kimball Area/Holdingford vs Little Falls

Alexandria Cardinals Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm, Rocori Spartan, Alexandria Cardinals

Friday January 25 th

Long Prairie/Grey Eagle/Browerville Wolves Duals (4:00) @ Browerville HS

Teams: Teams: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars, Foley Falcons, LPGE-Browerville Wolves, Minneota Vikings, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena Bears, West Central Area Knights

Schedule:

4:00 LPGE/BR vs. BBE/MInneota vs. Foley/WCA vs. BCLB

5:30 BBE vs. Minneota/Foley vs. WCA/LPGE/BR vs. BCLB

7:00 LPGE/BR vs. WCA/BBE vs BCLB/Foley vs. BBE

Kimball Area Cubs @ Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles (6:30/7:30)

Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning Quadrangular (5:00)

Teams: Albany Huskies, Delano Tigers, Wayzata Trojans, Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning

Saturday January 26

Orono “Spartans” Indvitational (9:30)

Teams: Anoka Tornadoes, Benilde-St. Margaret's, Dassel-Cokato Chargers, East Ridge Raptors, Elk River Elks, Lake Crystal-Welcome Memorial Knights, Litchfield Dragons, Minneapolis Edison, Minneapolis South, Minneapolis Washburn, Mound-Westonka White Hawks, New Prague Trojans, Orono Spartans, Osseo Orioles, Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, St. Thomas Academy

Alexandria Cardinals “Big Ole” Invitational (11:30)

Teams: Teams: Alexandria Cardinals, Detroit Lakes Lakes, Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Fulda/Murray County Central, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints, Minnewaska Area Lakers, Ortonville Trojans, Quad County Rebels, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres, St. Michael-Albertville Knights, Worthington Trojans

South St. Paul “Pete Veldman” Invitational (9:00)

Teams: Austin, Becker Bulldogs, Blaine Bengals, Chisago Lakes Wildcats, Eden Prairie Eagles, Lakeville North, Maple Grove Grovers, Minneapolis North, North St. Paul, Park Center Pirates, St. Paul Central, St. Paul Como Park, St. Paul Harding, St. Paul Humboldt, South St. Paul, Stillwater Ponies