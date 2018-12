The Golden State Warriors beat the Timberwolves 116-108 Monday night in Northern California. The Wolves are now 13-14 on the season, including a 2-10 mark away from Target Center.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 31 points on 11-15 shooting while also adding 11 rebounds. Derrick Rose scored 21 points off the bench and Andrew Wiggins added 20 for the Wolves in the loss.

Minnesota will play at Sacramento Wednesday night. Tip off is set for 9 p.m.