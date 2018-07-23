Vikings Training Camp Starts Tomorrow (+ Schedule)

The Minnesota Vikings are set to open training camp in Eagan this week, with the rookies scheduled to report tomorrow, and their first practice the following day. The veterans will report to camp on Friday.

The team is holding training camp at their new Eagan headquarters for the first time.

2018 Vikings Training Camp Schedule

The Vikings will play their first preseason game on Saturday, August 11th against the Broncos in Denver. They'll open the regular season on Sunday, September 9th against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Skol Vikings!

